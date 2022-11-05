Northwestern breaks 2nd-place tie in GPAC with 42-10 win over Midland

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Rolling up 459 yards of total yards in a balanced attack, third-rated Northwestern College took sole possesion of second-place in the GPAC with a convincing, 42-10, victory over 15-rated Midland University Saturday.

Konner McQuilla rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Jalyn Gramstad ran for 93 yards and two scores and also completed 10 of 17 passes for 171 yards and another score.

Cade Moser caught five passes for 201 yards and a touchdown, giving the senior 202 receptions for his career. Shane Solberg (2017-20) is the only Red Raider in program history to achieve 200+ receptions, with 282 career catches.

The Red Raiders jumped out to a 14-lead on a 39-yard scoring run by Gramstad and a 5-yard scoring run by McQulla. The Red Raiders increased the lead to 21-0 on a scoring pass from Gramstad to Moser.

Midland kicked a field goal with 10:17 left in the second quarter to make the half at the half, 21-3.

After the intermission, Northwetern put the game out of reach, scoring three unanswered touchdowns, making the score 49-3 at the end of the third quarter.

Northwestern, which moved up a spot in the most recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics rankings, improves to 8-1 overall and in the GPAC. The Red Raiders' only loss of the season came at the hands of top-rated and undefeated Morningside University in the first game of the season.

The Red Raiders can still can claim at least a share of the GPAC with a win Saturday in the regular season finale at Hastings, plus a Morningside loss at Concordia Saturday.

Morningside, 58, Doane, 3

Morningside rolled up 547 yards of total offense as the Mustangs blasted Doane, 58-3, clinching at least a share of the GPAC title for the 12th straight year.

Backup quarterback Luke Johannsen, subbing for starter Joe Dolincheck, completed 24 of 35 passes for 293 yards and two touchdown and an interception. Johannsen connected with Zach Norton on a 16-yard scoring play in the first quarter and a 38-yard TD in the second quarter.

Ryan Cole rushed 18 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns. Cole's 27-yard scoring run midway through the first quarter put the Mustangs ahead for good 7-3. Doane had taken an early lead on a 48-yard Kelen Meyer field goal. The Mustangs' defense held the Tigers scoreless the rest of the game.

Lonell Boyd Jr. returned an interception for a 39-yard TD to give the Mustangs a 37-3 lead in the third quarter. Morningside's special teams gave the Mustangs their last points of the day, as Michael Payne returned a punt 65 yards at the 2:32 mark of the third quarter.

The Mustangs, the defending NAIA champion and nation's top-ranked team, recorded their 23nd straight win in their final home game of the regular season. Morningside travels to Concordia for the regular season finale.

The Mustangs now stand 9-0 in the GPAC, a game ahead of Northwestern College, which improved to 8-1 in the conference after beating Midland, 42-10, Saturday in Orange City. The Red Raiders win broke a tie in the GPAC for second place.

Morningside, which closes out the regular season at Concordia on Nov. 12, can finish now worse than tied with Northwestern for the conference crown. But the Mustangs hold the tiebreaker over the Red Raiders by virtue of a 30-29 victory over Northwestern in the first game of the season.

Dolincheck, Morningside University's all-time leader career passing leader, is also expected to miss next week's game against Concordia due to an undisclosed injury. But head coach Steve Ryan said he expects Dolincheck to return to the lineup for the Mustangs first NAIA playoff game.

Dordt, 49, Hastings, 7

The Defenders blasted the Tigers, accumulating 563 yards of total offense, including 454 on the ground. Dordt had two players rush for over 100 yards Saturday as Anthony Trojahn led the way with 117 yards and two touchdown and Connor Dodd added 101 yards and one score.

Quarterback Kade McDaniel completed 9 of 17 passes for 109 yards.

Antoine Murphy returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

Dordt, which has now won three straight and four of their last five game, improves to 6-3 overall and in the GPAC.

Wayne State, 31, Sioux Falls, 7

Wayne State rallied from a 21-7 third quarter deficit and took advantage of 11 Sioux Falls penalties as the Wildcats knocked off #25 Sioux Falls 31-24 Saturday in Sioux Falls in a key NSIC South Division and Super Region 4 football game.

Wayne State held a 309-302 edge in total offense over the Cougars. The ‘Cats had 144 yards rushing and 160 passing in the game.

Quarterback Nick Bohn was the top WSC rusher with 115 yards on 18 carries and one score. Bohn also completed 13 of 24 passes for 165 yards with three TD’s and two interceptions. Wayne senior Mason Lee was the top target with six grabs for 93 yards and one TD.

Sophomore linebacker Alex Kowalczyk had 10 tackles to lead the WSC defense. Senior Jaylan Scott added seven stops with Larsen posting five tackles that included one sack and an interception.

Wayne State, now 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the NSIC South Division, will close out the 2022 regular season at home next Saturday hosting MSU Moorhead in a noon contest at Bob Cunningham Field.

USD, 20, Missouri State, 13

In his second career start for the Coyotes, redshirt freshman quarterback Aidan Bouman completed 17 of 25 passes for 235 and 2 touchdowns. Bouman connected on a 44-yard TD to Wesley Eliodor in the second quarter and a 23-yard score to Carter Bell in the third quarter.

It was the third straight impressive game for Bouman, who came off the bench to rally his team to victory on Dakota Days. Last week, he made his first collegiate start, passing for 254 yards and accounting for two touchdowns in USD's road loss to Youngstown State, 45-24.

Travis Theis rushed 24 times for 74 yards for the Coyotes on Saturday.

Missouri State, which made the playoffs in both the spring and fall of 2021, and was a top-10 preseason pick this season, dropped to 3-6 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

Concordia, 45, Briar Cliff, 10

The Chargers closed its home schedule Saturday with a loss to the Bulldogs.

Briar Cliff, 1-9 overall and 1-8 in the GPAC, have dropped seven in a row since their only win this season, 31-25 over Jamestown on Sept. 10.

Concordia improves to 4-5 overall and 4-5 in the conference.