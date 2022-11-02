Northwestern, Dordt to play in GPAC postseason volleyball tournament

SIOUX CITY -- Northwestern College and Dordt University qualified for the Great Plains Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament, which opens Saturday with quarterfinal matches.

The University of Jamestown will be the No. one seed after winning the regular season this fall with a 15-1 record. Midland University, who finished with a league record of 14-2, will be the two seed. Concordia will be the three seed after finishing league play at 13-3 and Northwestern will be the four seed with a league record of 11-5.

Dakota Wesleyan will be the five seed (11-5), with College of Saint Mary as the six seed (9-7). Hastings will be the seventh seed (8-8) and Dordt will be the eighth seed (7-9). GPAC tiebreakers were used to seed the tournament.

All eight teams in the GPAC tournament are ranked or receiving votes in the NAIA.

Northwestern will host Dakota Wesleyan in the quarter-finals at 7 p.m. Saturday. Dordt will travel to Jamestown for a 7 p.m. contest Saturday.

Semi-finalist contest will be played on Nov. 9 at the highest remaining seeds. The championship game will be held Nov. 12 at the highest seed.

Jamestown will receive the GPAC regular season automatic berth to the NAIA National Women’s Volleyball Championship in Sioux City. The GPAC Volleyball Tournament winner (runner-up if Jamestown wins) also receives an automatic berth to the national tourney, which will include a field of 48 teams. All teams will play in an opening round matches played on campus sites nationwide on Nov,. 19. The opening round winners will play at the final site for a 24-team pool play NAIA National Championship, Nov. 30–Dec. 6 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.