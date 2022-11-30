Northwestern falls in opening match at NAIA women's national volleyball tournament

SIOUX CITY -- Northwstern College's road to another appearance in the quarterfinals of the NAIA women's national volleyball championships hit a rut Wednesday.

The Red Raiders, the top seed in Pool H, dropped their opening match of this year's tourney to Marian (Ind.) in four sets, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22, 25-21.

"We thought we played well enough win but we just didn’t get the breaks at the right time or make or own breaks at the right time," Northwestern head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said.

With the team with the best record in the three-team pool advancing to a single-elimination on Saturday, Northwestern now will need some help for the Raiders to play on after pool play ends Friday.

If Marian, the No. 3 seed, defeats 2 seed SAGU (Southwestern Assemblies of God University) on Thursday, the Knights will clinch a spot in the Final Eight before Northwestern plays its final pool match against SAGU.

"We’ll be big SAGU fans tomorrow," Van Den Bosch said. "We have to have them win that to have a chance."

SAGU, making its first appearance at the national tournament final site in Sioux City, is the only unbeaten team with a 33-0 record.

Marian head coach Riley Anderson reminded her players after their upset win over No. 8 Northwestern what's at stake Friday's 4 p.m. match against SAGU.

"I told them, enjoy this win but we have to come out ready to play tomorrow," Anderson said. "As long as we beat them, we’re good and we’re out of pool play."

Northwestern came out strong Wednesday, taking leads of 7-3 and 15-10. But the Knights rallied, tying the set at 22-22 on a block by Jaymison Summers and taking the lead for good, 23-22, on a kill by Skyler Van Note. A Raiders attack error made it set point. After Van Den Bosch called a time out, a Van Note kill finished the set.

"We had some timely unfortunate errors in the match," Van Den Bosch said. "There were some in the first set that were very costly."

In the second set, the Raiders fell behind early but rallied to take a 16-9 lead. Northwestern kept Marian at bay from that point, though the Knights closed the gap to four points on four different occasions, the last at 24-20. A kill by Macay Van't Hul, with an assist from Jadeyn Schutt, allowed the Raiders to even the match at a set apiece.

The third set went back and forth, with the lead changing hands several times. A ball handling error by Marian's Katie Hardegree knotted the score at 16-16. But the Knights went on a 7-4 run, taking a 23-20 lead on a kill by Savonne Sterk. The Raiders closed to within 23-21 on a kill by Bekah Horstman and a block by Jazlin De Haan. But successive kills by Marian's Madison Brooks and Jai-Lyn Norwood closed out the set.

Marian jumped out to a 18-13 lead in the fourth and deciding set. But the Raiders fought back, going on a 6-2 run to close the deficit to a single point, 20-19. After trading points, Marian clung to a 22-21 lead, but two kills by Norwood and one by Sydney Henke closed out the match.

Kyle Van Den Bosch said his squad had a tough time defending the Knights hitting attack, led by Van Note, who finished with a match-high 21 kills, with a hitting percentage of .267.

"She's as good as advertised," he said. "She’s a fifth-year senior. I think she’s seen just about every defense possible. We were switching it up on her to try to give her a different look. She’s prettty savy and pretty quick. She hits it on the block and hits the block well."

Van Note and Norwood provided a powerful one-two punch for the Knights, with Norwood contributing 14 kills for a hitting percentage of .282.

"I think we moed the ball around really well," Anderson said. "We knew they were a really good blocking team. We just wanted to mix up our shots. We just needed to outthink them. I think we did a good job."

Marian outhit Northwestern .211 to .170 on the attack.

The Raiders hitting attack was led by Alysen Dexter and Horstman, who had 14 kills each. De Haan added 11 kills.

Olivia Granstra had a team-high 43 digs for the Raiders, and Liv Reitsma dished out 42 assists.