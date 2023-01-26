Northwestern women set 72.2% in victory over Morningside; Briar Cliff women win, Chargers men lose

SIOUX CITY -- The Northwestern women drained shots throughout the game against Morningside Wednesday night.

The Red Raiders rarely missed, hitting a record 72.2% from the floor for the game as they routed the Mustangs 93-65 on their home court.

The 28-point margin of victory marked Northwestern's second-largest victory over Morningside in program history, and their first win in Allee Gym since 2018.

The game was tight in the first half, with neither team leading by more than five points in the opening quarter.

Morningside led 21-19 after the first period, and trailed by just one, 42-41 at halftime.

The Raiders got off to a fast start after the intermission, with Taylor VanderVelde scoring the first five points. A 7-2 run gave NWC the 53-48 lead and forced another Mustang time out. A Mustang turnover and layup by Emilee Danner gave Northwestern a 58-50 lead.

Northwestern went on to dominate the rest of the third quarter, using a 15-7 run the rest of the period, to take a 16-point lead. The Red Raiders shot 14-for-15 (93.3%) from the floor to take a commanding 73-57 lead into the fourth quarter.

For the night, the Raiders shot 39-for-54 from the floor as they set a new single-game program record for field goal percentage in a game.

The 28-point win nearly matched the Raiders' largest margin of victory over the Mustangs, a 29-point win in 2019.

“We really settled in defensively in the second half,” head coach Kristin Rotert said. “Morningside is a great offensive team and I thought we did a good job limiting their key players and containing them much better one-on-one.”

Five Raiders notched double digit points: Maddie Jones (19), Molly Schany (18), Taylor VanderVelde (15), Emilee Danner (12), Ellie Karolevitz (10).

Sophia Peppers led Morningside with 12 points, followed by Olivia Larsen with 10. McKenna Sims had a team-high six rebounds for the Mustangs.

Morningside, the preseason GPAC favorite, fell to 8-7 in the conference and 13-8 overall.

Northwestern, No. 20-ranked in NAIA, raised its record to 10-4 in the GPAC and 15-5 overall.

Briar Cliff 71, Midland 60

Kaegan Held led the No. 18-ranked Charger women with 21 points, Peyton Wingert added 14 and Madisyn Rogan.

Briar Cliff improved to 16-5 overall and 12-3 in the GPAC, two games behind league leader Dordt.

After trading baskets through the opening minutes, Briar Cliff went on a 7-0 run to take their first lead of the game with just four minutes left to go in the first period.

Midland battled to bring the game back to a two-point contest after a 4-0 run of their own, but the Chargers boosted their lead back up to four points with six seconds left before the end of the half.

Briar Cliff built the lead to 14 by the end of the third quarter, and opened the final stanza with a three-pointer to lead by 17 points. After Midland started to close the gap, Briar Cliff responded with a timely 3 and free throws to seal the road victory.

For the game, Briar Cliff was 26-for-64 for 40.6% from the field, including eight made shots from behind the arc. The Chargers also were 11-for-17 at the free throw line.

Midland 84, Briar Cliff 73

The Warrior men controlled the glass on both ends and held off a late charge from the Chargers Wednesday night.

After trailing 28-27 with 2:37 left in the half, Midland closed out the period with a 10-0 run to take a 35-28 lead to the locker room.

Coming out of the intermission, Midland went on a 9-0 scoring run which completed an almost nine-minute stretch where they outscored the Chargers, 25-3.

The Warriors outrebounded their opponents 47-30 and had 21 assists on 33 made buckets.

Quinn Vesey topped Briar Cliff's scoring with 17 points. Conner Groves added 13 and Nick Hoyt had 10.

The Chargers dropped to 8-15 overall and 4-9 in the GPAC.