When Mitchell Betsworth started lifting weights, his parents were thrilled that he had picked up a new hobby.

Neither of them expected to be going to Germany to watch him compete.

A Sioux City East High School alum born with Down Syndrome, Mitchell is set to compete in the powerlifting competition at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany. He'll compete in the squat, bench press and deadlift.

"He's taken us places we've never thought of," said Michele Betsworth, Mitchell's mother. "Like leaving the country, we'd probably never do that. But since he was chosen to represent Iowa and the U.S., we're going to Germany."

The games start on Saturday, June 17 and run through Sunday, June 25. The powerlifting event starts on Monday and goes until Saturday. Mitchell left for the games on June 10.

The opening games will be broadcast on Saturday at 2 p.m. on ABC as well as on ESPN+ and ESPN3 streaming services.

Mitchell started and trains with the Sioux City Knights, an organization that sent 46 athletes, 11 unified partners, nine coaches and around 20 chaperones to the Iowa Special Olympics in Ames in late May.

"When Mitchell started with the Sioux City Knights, there wasn't really a program for kids after they graduated high school," said Troy Betsworth, Mitchell's father. "It started about 12 years ago with five athletes, and now we're at around 150 athletes and competing in 15 sports year round."

Mitchell, 27, lifts around 300 pounds in the squat, 305 pounds on the bench and 425-pound deadlift, all at around 160 pounds body weight. He'll be one of nine powerlifters representing America at the games.

His Olympic coach is from Georgia, and one of the competitors is from Alaska, giving the representative team a coast-to-coast feel.

"Mitchell got selected to his first U.S.A. games when he was just graduated from East," Troy said. "And we said, 'Jeez, he's going to New Jersey, so we need someone to train him.'

"We have seven lifters now (with the Sioux City Knights). Four of them went to the U.S.A. games in Orlando along with swimmers, Bocce players and bowlers. We got to go the Animal Kingdom and stayed on Disney properties, which was wonderful for all of them."

Mitchell has also competed in Seattle. But this will be his first international competition.

"He works hard at it," Troy said. "As do all our athletes. They grew up together playing anything and everything together."

Special Olympians from Siouxland brought back more than two dozen gold medals from the Iowa state summer games.

Mitchell has won gold medals at competitions across the country, he's had his picture in the pages of Sports Illustrated and he's met NFL great Payton Manning.

He's also worked at Pizza Ranch for the last seven years.

"We're probably just as proud of that as anything else," Troy said.

Now he's taking his talents to the international stage.

"We've got family going over with us," Troy said. "But he'll be staying with Team U.S.A., so that will be an experience for us because we've never been away from him for that long."

For Mitchell, the purity of the competition and relationships he's built are as valuable -- if not more so -- than the medals and awards won. While they've gotten caught up in the whirlwind, his parents have noticed the positivity surrounding the Special Olympics and competitions Mitchell has entered.

Though winning certainly makes things sweeter, the work, the competition and the relationships make the outcomes seem secondary.

"It makes me happy," Mitchell said about his favorite aspect of competing. "I meet new friends and (spend time) with my coaches and family."

"They want to win just like anybody else, whether it's checkers or shooting baskets," Troy said. "But it's hard to describe. They're in it to win it, but even when we practice every week, it's nice for us parents to go together and swap stories, and it's great for the kids to socialize when they otherwise might not get out of the house. It's incredible. Everyone is a volunteer with our local group, and we're extremely proud of what we've done.

"I'll never forget being in Seattle, and there was a team from New Hampshire with the same uniforms as us. Before Mitchell was up to compete, I got down on one knee and thought I had given the speech of a lifetime, and I looked up, and it was another Down Syndrome boy from New Hampshire. His dad and I have stayed in contact, and I called him when Mitchell got selected to go to Berlin.

"The powerlifting community is a unique thing in itself — the attention to detail and everything else. But there was a time when a young man was competing against Mitchell, and they tied -- they lifted the same weight -- but the other kid beat Mitch because he weighed less.

"But he was backstage telling Mitchell he couldn't do it, but I told him he had to get out there and do it. There's a lot of hugs, a lot of cheering. I mean, we're there cheering the other team on. We're not getting on the officials or coaches. I think all parents should go to a Special Olympics event and watch because, as cliche as it sounds, it is for the love of the game."

And that love turned into a passion that's gone above and beyond anything that was thought possible when Mitchell started lifting weights as a sophomore at East High School.

"A lot of doors have opened that we, as parents, never would have thought of in our wildest dreams," Troy said. "We would've never thought our little baby boy with Down Syndrome would do anything like this."