SIOUX CITY — Mitchell Betsworth's hometown has honored the Special Olympics World Games medalist with a street that bears his name.

The city of Sioux City has installed the new sign, Betsworth Heights, at the intersection of Floyd Boulevard and 41st Street on the city's northside.

Mitchell Betsworth, street sign Mayor Bob Scott presents the Betsworth Heights street sign to U.S. Special Olympian Mitchell Betsworth, left, and his parents, Troy and Michel…

Betsworth, who was born with Down Syndrome, won a gold medal and three silver medals at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin last month, taking first place in the bench press, second place in the squat, second place in the deadlift and second place in the combined lift.

The 27-year-old lifted roughly the equivalent of his personal bests in all three events. His gold-medal winning effort in the bench press was the best of the games by more than 25 kilograms as he beat out Canada's Nicholson for the top spot.

Mitchell Betsworth USA Special Olympics Mitchell Betsworth of Team Iowa competing in Powerlifting during the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Mayor Bob Scott and the City Council presented the special blue and white street sign to Betsworth and his parents, Troy and Michele, at Monday's City Council meeting.

The Sioux City East High School alum was selected to compete for Team USA after stellar performances those previous competitions.

He started powerlifting while at East High and has continued through with it through the Sioux City Knights team. Aside from his increasing medal count, he's also won the All Iowa Special Olympics Male Athlete of the Year and has had a photo of him in competition appear in an issue of Sports Illustrated.