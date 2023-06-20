BERLIN — Sioux City's Mitchell Betsworth is bringing home some serious hardware from the Spcial Olympics World Games in Belin.

Betsworth took first place in the bench press, second place in the squad, second place in the deadlift and second place in the combined lift.

He maxed out at 137.5 kilograms (about 303 pounds) in the squad, 135 kilograms (286 pounds) on the bench press and 170 kilograms (375 pounds) in the deadlift.

Betsworth, who was born with Down Syndrome, lifted roughly the equivalent of his personal bests in all three events.

His gold-medal winning effort in the bench press was the best of the games by more than 25 kilograms as he beat out Canada's Nicholson for the top spot.

Nicholson benched 105 kilograms as he and Betsworth were the only two competitors to lift more than 100 kilograms.

Betsworth, 27, has already won gold medals at the state and national level, but the Berlin games were his first international competition.

The Sioux City East High School alum was selected to compete for Team USA after stellar performances those previous competitions.

Nearly a year ago to the day, Betsworth won gold in all three lifts at the US Special Olympics in Orlando.

He started powerlifting while at East High and has continued through with it through the Sioux City Knights organization. Aside from his increasing medal count, he's also won the All Iowa Special Olympics Male Athlete of the Year and has had a photo of him in competition appear in the pages of Sports Illustrated.

The games started with the Opening Ceromonies on Saturday and will conclude on June 25.