Chris Nilsen advances to finals in Olympic men's pole vault

TOKYO — Chris Nilsen is one step closer to an Olympic medal.

Nilsen was one of 11 pole vaulters on Friday to clear the 5.75-meter mark to advance to Tuesday morning's final at Olympic Stadium.

The qualification bar was 5.80, but there weren't enough men left after the 5.75 mark, so there was no need to go to 5.80.

Nilsen, a former University of South Dakota vaulter and three-time NCAA champion, didn't seem to have much issue in the qualification round.

He cleared all three of his jumps, and he got a pass in the first round at 5.30 meters. The three jumps he cleared were at 5.50 and 5.60 meters.

Nilsen is one of two Americans to have made it to the finals. His close friend, K.C. Lightfoot, also made the 5.75-meter jump.

Nilsen is USD’s fourth-ever Olympian on record. Miles is the other. Miles qualified for three Olympics (2004 Athens, 2008 Beijing, 2012 London).

Miles earned the bronze in the pole vault at the 2008 Olympic Games.