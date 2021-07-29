Chris Nilsen develops into U.S. Olympic pole vaulter

VERMILLION, S.D. — Derek Miles first met Chris Nilsen on a home recruiting visit as a junior, and marveled at the size he was as a high school junior.
Nilsen was about 6-foot-4, 185 pounds as a Kansas City-area prep athlete, and of course, the University of South Dakota grad has grown in the about six years since his first meeting with Miles.
Miles, however, has seen more growth off the track than on it.
Miles and Nilsen are both currently in Tokyo, as Nilsen will perform in the Olympic pole vault competition at 7:45 p.m. Friday local time.
“Growth is a good word,” said Miles, who is the Coyotes’ associate director of track and field, working with the pole vault and multis. “I think just as much on the track as much as he’s developed, he’s worked hard to develop off the track.
“I think working hard as a student, working hard as a person, trying to be as good as a person to those around you, I think that’s a high demand in my program and that’s important to me,” Miles added. “To me, those are the most important things, and along the way, if you become an Olympian, that’s just icing on the cake.”
If Nilsen could go back in time to give that high school junior any advice, he’d pass. He wouldn’t want the 18-year-old Nilsen to know he was going to be an Olympian down the road.
“I don’t think I would tell the 18-year-old version of me anything,” Nilsen said. “If someone were going to tell you that you’re going to make the Olympic team, I wouldn’t have worked as hard because I would have had those expectations.’
Not only was Miles impressed with Nilsen’s physical stature, but he also has enjoyed how much “mental intensity” Nilsen brings to each and every competition.
No matter whether it was the Sioux City Relays or the Olympic Trials, Nilsen never went into a competition with nerves nor hesitancy.
He just went and did his thing.
“He goes as hard as he can, and pole vaulting, that proves to be really valuable,” Miles said. “He came out of high school competing at the Olympic Trials. Now, he scratched every time and got last, but it was still a big meet.”
Since then, Nilsen has gotten stronger, and Miles has noticed that.
While with USD, Nilsen was a three-time NCAA Champion, the 2020 USTFCCCA National Field Athlete of the Year and graduated with the NCAA indoor record in the men’s pole vault. His personal best came at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor meet, as he reached 19 feet, 6.25 inches (5.95 meters).
That broke his own NCAA record.
Flash forward to the Olympic Trials last month, and Nilsen won the competition with a jump of 19-4.25.
Going into the pole vault competition, Nilsen is seeded seventh. Both of his American teammates — Sam Kendricks (6.06 meters at 2019 USATF meet at Drake Stadium) and K.C. Lightfoot (6 meters even) are seeded ahead of him.
Sweden's Armand Duplantis holds the No. 1 world ranking in the pole vault wth a meter-measured pole vault of 6.18.
“He understands competing against these guys,” Miles said. “He understands finishing in the Top 3 during the Olympic Trials. He’s developed an extra year on top of what he’s done this year. He’s been consistent at 19-4. That’s a considerable jump. Sometimes, it takes years to get to that jump and he did that in a year. If you can jump 19-4, you’re going to be in the ballpark for the Top 3.”
Nilsen said he’s not necessarily focused on finishing Top 3.
“We’re going to think of it like it’s a normal meet,” Nilsen said. “As if we were at the University of South Dakota and not worry about the stakes.”