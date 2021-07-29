Chris Nilsen develops into U.S. Olympic pole vaulter

VERMILLION, S.D. — Derek Miles first met Chris Nilsen on a home recruiting visit as a junior, and marveled at the size he was as a high school junior.

Nilsen was about 6-foot-4, 185 pounds as a Kansas City-area prep athlete, and of course, the University of South Dakota grad has grown in the about six years since his first meeting with Miles.

Miles, however, has seen more growth off the track than on it.

Miles and Nilsen are both currently in Tokyo, as Nilsen will perform in the Olympic pole vault competition at 7:45 p.m. Friday local time.

“Growth is a good word,” said Miles, who is the Coyotes’ associate director of track and field, working with the pole vault and multis. “I think just as much on the track as much as he’s developed, he’s worked hard to develop off the track.

“I think working hard as a student, working hard as a person, trying to be as good as a person to those around you, I think that’s a high demand in my program and that’s important to me,” Miles added. “To me, those are the most important things, and along the way, if you become an Olympian, that’s just icing on the cake.”