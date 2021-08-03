Chris Nilsen earns silver medal in Olympic men's pole vault final

Nilsen could be heard saying: “We can clean that up.”

Nilsen knew that he could make a small adjustment or two, so that he wouldn’t find any trouble at the taller heights.

Nilsen did miss his first jump at 5.92, but he made the second jump. Nilsen let out a big smile after that.

The Kansas City native cleared the 5.97 mark, even though his left leg just grazed the bar. The bar stayed up while he fell onto the mat. He again pumped his fist, as he was one step closer to becoming part of the final group.

That also put Duplantis in a peculiar spot. Nilsen had the momentum at the time, and forced Duplantis to clear 5.97.

Duplantis wasted little time, clearing his first successful attempt.

That’s where the six-meter mark came into play. He tried getting over that mark in June at the University of Oregon at the U.S. Trials, but came up short.

Nilsen came up short, but wasn’t too far from clearing the bar.

“It’s there, baby,” Nilsen said after his first jump. “Come on, it’s right there.”