Chris Nilsen earns silver medal in Olympic men's pole vault final

Chris Nilsen will come home with a silver medal.
The University of South Dakota graduate on Tuesday placed second in the Olympic pole vault, at 5.97 meters inside Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.
It’s a personal best for Nilsen, who won three NCAA championships while competing for the Coyotes. Nilsen was the only Olympic pole vaulter to reach a personal best during the competition on Tuesday
Nilsen matched up with gold medalist Armand Duplantis for a while until Duplantis cleared the 6.02 mark on his first try.
Nilsen had three attempts to clear that mark, but he came up short all three times.
Nilsen knew that clearing the six-meter mark was going to be a challenge leading up to the Olympics.
He mentioned that after the U.S. Olympic Trials back in June.
Nilsen’s path to the personal best was an emotional one.
He cleared the first two marks on his first two jumps.
Then, Nilsen missed the bar at 5.80 meters, but that didn’t deter the former Coyote champion. He made the mark on his next attempt, moving on to the 5.87 mark.
Nilsen jumped over the bar at 5.87, and that’s when he started to show a little emotion. Once he hit the mat, Nilsen threw his arm in the air, then looked over to the crowd at USD jumps coach Derek Miles.
Nilsen could be heard saying: “We can clean that up.”
Nilsen knew that he could make a small adjustment or two, so that he wouldn’t find any trouble at the taller heights.
Nilsen did miss his first jump at 5.92, but he made the second jump. Nilsen let out a big smile after that.
The Kansas City native cleared the 5.97 mark, even though his left leg just grazed the bar. The bar stayed up while he fell onto the mat. He again pumped his fist, as he was one step closer to becoming part of the final group.
That also put Duplantis in a peculiar spot. Nilsen had the momentum at the time, and forced Duplantis to clear 5.97.
Duplantis wasted little time, clearing his first successful attempt.
That’s where the six-meter mark came into play. He tried getting over that mark in June at the University of Oregon at the U.S. Trials, but came up short.
Nilsen came up short, but wasn’t too far from clearing the bar.
“It’s there, baby,” Nilsen said after his first jump. “Come on, it’s right there.”
Nilsen went over to the stands to speak with Miles, and the Coyotes jumps coach — who has a medal of his own — agreed with Nilsen that he was so close to making the 6.02 mark.
Miles’ main message: “Let’s go big.”
Nilsen tried to, but his legs hit the bar in each of his final two tries at 6.02. He came off the mat, and clapped toward the crowd. Even though he didn’t get past the 6.02 mark, Nilsen realized he clinched the Olympic silver medal.
Nilsen had to clear it to advance to the next mark, as Duplantis successfully marked his first try.
Duplantis then tried the world record at 6.19, but missed on all three attempts.
This story will be updated.