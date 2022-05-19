 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Track and Field

East grad Shelby Houlihan has Olympic competition ban upheld

  • 0
US Trials Houlihan Athletics

United States' Shelby Houlihan, right, reacts after finishing a women's 5000m heat during the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London. 

 AP FILE

SIOUX CITY — Shelby Houlihan received some unfortunate news on Wednesday.

The East High School grad announced on social media that she lost her appeals and her ban from Olympic competition was upheld, meaning she’ll have to wait until the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles to become eligible. 

“I was told from the start that it was a long shot; it’s extremely hard to overturn these cases and I shouldn’t get my hopes up,” said Houlihan on an Instagram post. “I had to try anyway. I had to fight for myself, my career, and my reputation because I am innocent. The truth hasn’t won here and that’s devastating.

“Up until this point, I had been advised to lay low and not say or do anything in order to not jeopardize my appeal process,” Houlihan added. “I think this was best because I also wasn’t ready to talk about it. I needed time for myself to process everything that’s happened and to start working on how to move forward. I appreciate people being understanding and giving me the space for that.”

People are also reading…

Houlihan tested positive for the banned steroid nandrolone back in Dec. 2020, and she appealed that suspension to a Swiss court. 

The Court of Arbitration of Sport, which is based out of Switzerland, heard Houlihan’s appeal. 

Houlihan is the 1,500- and 5,000-meter American record holder.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get the latest in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News