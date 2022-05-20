East High grad Shelby Houlihan sees Olympic competition ban upheld

SIOUX CITY — Shelby Houlihan received some unfortunate news on Wednesday.

The East High School grad announced on social media that she lost her appeals and her ban from Olympic competition was upheld, meaning she’ll have to wait until the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles to become eligible.

“I was told from the start that it was a long shot; it’s extremely hard to overturn these cases and I shouldn’t get my hopes up,” said Houlihan on an Instagram post. “I had to try anyway. I had to fight for myself, my career, and my reputation because I am innocent. The truth hasn’t won here and that’s devastating.

“Up until this point, I had been advised to lay low and not say or do anything in order to not jeopardize my appeal process,” Houlihan added. “I think this was best because I also wasn’t ready to talk about it. I needed time for myself to process everything that’s happened and to start working on how to move forward. I appreciate people being understanding and giving me the space for that.”

Houlihan tested positive for the banned steroid nandrolone back in Dec. 2020, and she appealed that suspension to a Swiss court.

The Court of Arbitration of Sport, which is based out of Switzerland, heard Houlihan’s appeal.

Houlihan is the 1,500- and 5,000-meter American record holder.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get the latest in your inbox! We're delivering updates and highlights on the Summer Olympics daily to your inbox, including What to Watch, live coverage, schedules and medal counts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.