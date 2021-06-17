Nastia Liukin visits Sioux City to support Siouxland Gymnastics Academy's fundraiser

She remembered laying on the mat, with thoughts running through her mind that her Olympic chances for the 2012 London Games were gone.

“I was just so embarrassed, and I wanted to be done,” Liukin said. “For me, my life had this idea that when you’re the best, you’re supposed to be perfect. When I fell on my face, I finished my routine knowing that it didn't matter.”

Liukin then told the end of the story, telling the girls that she received a standing ovation that night on July 2, 2012, at the HP Pavilion in San Jose, Calif.

“I remember immediately looking around the arena thinking they were cheering for another event, but I was the last one to go,” Liukin said. “Taht moment, I didn’t realize it right then, but later, I realized that’s not what life is about. It’s not about being the best. I got back up and finished; so, hopefully, you guys can remember that. When you have moments of fear, or moments of letting somebody down, it’s important to remember that you will never be defined by a placement or a medal.”

Liukin also told the young ladies how to overcome mental blocks.

She said that it’s normal to have mental blocks.

“Don’t be embarrassed by it,” Liukin said. “It is totally normal to be afraid and have all those things. It takes getting over those things. What I learned is that your body knows how to do the skill. If your mind is playing a trick on you, you almost have to be stronger than that.”

