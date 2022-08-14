 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police: Marshawn Lynch was asleep, car damaged before arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
Marshawn Lynch Vegas Arrest

FILE - Marshawn Lynch stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2021. Police in Las Vegas say the former NFL running back was asleep and smelled of alcohol when he was found in his damaged sports car this week and arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Lynch's attorneys responded Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, with a statement saying Lynch was in a parked car, not driving, and a DUI charge won't stick.

 Jeffrey T. Barnes - freelancer, FR171450 AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was asleep and smelled of alcohol when Las Vegas police found him in his damaged sports car and arrested him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to an arrest report made public Thursday.

Lynch’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, responded in a statement that Lynch’s car “was safely parked and not in operation” when police arrived early Tuesday and a driving while intoxicated charge won’t stick.

“Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI,” the statement said. “We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law.”

The arresting officer, Kevin Barker, reported that Lynch’s black 2020 Shelby GT500 was “undriveable,” with one missing front wheel and the rear driver’s side and front passenger wheels badly damaged.

People are also reading…

The arrest report said investigators found markings suggesting the vehicle “hit sidewalk areas” before stopping in an industrial section of downtown Las Vegas not far from Main Street.

“The driver was asleep behind the wheel with the driver’s door open leaning back in the seat,” the report said, “with bloodshot, watery eyes and had one shoe on and one shoe off.”

The 7:30 a.m. Tuesday arrest came the morning after the Seattle Seahawks — the team for which Lynch played most of his 12 NFL seasons — announced that Lynch had been hired as a broadcast special correspondent.

Lynch also played for the Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders.

The arrest report said Lynch, 36, was uncooperative with officers and fell asleep several times during questioning. Jail officers “had to use a restraint chair to force a blood draw” after a judge issued a warrant, the report said.

Lynch was later released from Las Vegas City Jail pending a Dec. 7 court date in Las Vegas Municipal Court.

Results of his blood test were not immediately made public. Nevada law bans driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or more.

Court records show that Lynch entered a no-contest plea to a misdemeanor vehicle parking charge and fined $750 in April in a case that saw charges of failing to report or remain at the scene of an accident dismissed.

Schonfeld, who represented Lynch in that case, declined Thursday to comment about it.

Lynch's attorneys said in their statement that he “appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support.”

Lynch had 10,413 career rushing yards and 85 rushing touchdowns from 2007-19 and was chosen for the Pro Bowl five times. He won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014.

This story has been updated to correct the year the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get the latest in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NFL players union president blasts Soldier Field conditions

NFL players union president blasts Soldier Field conditions

The president of the NFL Players Association blasted the conditions at Soldier Field and he didn’t exactly get an argument from the Chicago Bears or Kansas City Chiefs after their preseason game. Union president JC Tretter tweeted the field was not up to NFL standards. Chicago quarterback Justin Fields said things were worse when the Bears practiced there Tuesday rather than at their suburban headquarters. He also said he tries to use the conditions to his advantage. The conditions at Soldier Field have long been a source of frustration for players and coaches on the Bears as well as other teams.

Muncy, Betts homer, Dodgers beat KC for 12th straight win

Muncy, Betts homer, Dodgers beat KC for 12th straight win

Max Muncy had a homer and four RBIs, Mookie Betts hit his team-leading 26th home run of the season and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 13-3 win over the Kansas City Royals. Muncy went 4 for 5, including his 14th homer of the season, a two-run shot to right field in the fourth inning. Betts led off the game with a homer as part of a five-run first inning. Andrew Heaney allowed two runs with five strikeouts in three innings. Dodgers relievers Caleb Ferguson, Chris Martin, Phil Bickford (2-1) and Reyes Moronta held Kansas City to a run.

Gallen dominates, Rivera 2 HRs, Rockies beat D-backs 2-0

Gallen dominates, Rivera 2 HRs, Rockies beat D-backs 2-0

Zac Gallen pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Emmanuel Rivera went deep twice for his first career multi-homer game, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0. Gallen struck out six and extended his shutout streak to 14 innings over his past two starts. He gave up three hits in seven scoreless innings against Pittsburgh on Monday. The Rockies managed just two singles and a walk against Gallen. Alek Thomas made a great catch on the last play of the game to preserve the shutout, leaping and reaching over the wall in center to take away a likely two-run homer by C.J. Cron.

Galaxy ride Grandsir's brace to 5-2 romp over Whitecaps

Galaxy ride Grandsir's brace to 5-2 romp over Whitecaps

Samuel Grandsir scored two of Los Angeles’ four first-half goals to spark the Galaxy to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Grandsir, who came into the match with one goal this season, scored in the 12th minute to stake Los Angeles (10-11-3) to an early lead. Javier Hernández Balcázar, whose nickname is Chicharito, scored on a penalty kick in the 20th minute for a two-goal lead and then fed Víctor Vázquez for a goal in the 30th to put the Galaxy up 3-0. Chicharito has a team-high 10 goals this season, Vazquez’s was his first. Ryan Gauld scored in the 38th minute for Vancouver (8-11-6), but Grandsir finished off his brace two minutes later and the Galaxy led 4-1 at intermission.

Logan Webb stars as Giants beat slumping Pirates 2-0

Logan Webb stars as Giants beat slumping Pirates 2-0

Logan Webb struck out nine in eight sparkling innings, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0. Webb allowed five hits and walked two in his second straight win. He pitched seven effective innings in a 6-4 victory at Oakland last weekend. Camilo Doval got three outs for his 17th save. Greg Allen walked with one out, stole second and advanced to third on a groundout. But Rodolfo Castro lined to left for the final out. LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a solo homer, helping San Francisco to its fifth win in seven games.

Lappalainen's goal sends Montreal past Dynamo 3-2

Lappalainen's goal sends Montreal past Dynamo 3-2

Lassi Lappalainen scored the only goal of the second half and CF Montreal held off the Houston Dynamo 3-2. Lappalainen found the net in the 69th minute — with an assist from Joaquín Torres — for his second goal this season for Montreal (13-8-4). Sebastián Ferreira gave Houston (7-14-4) a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute with his eighth goal of the season, but Romell Quioto scored on a penalty kick for Montreal three minutes later to tie the match. Alistair Johnston scored in the 28th minute to give Montreal a 2-1 lead, but Daniel Steres answered for the Dynamo in the 36th to send the game to halftime tied at 2-2.

Acuña, Olson power Braves to doubleheader sweep of Marlins

Acuña, Olson power Braves to doubleheader sweep of Marlins

Ronald Acuña homered on the first pitch of the game, Matt Olson hit his 24th homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 6-2 to sweep their doubleheader. Rookie Vaughn Grissom also went deep for the surging Braves, who won their fifth straight after losing four of five to the NL East-leading New York Mets. Chadwick Thompson doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs to lead Atlanta to a 5-2 win in the first game. Acuña’s shot over the wall in center was his 26th career leadoff homer. He also has 10 career blasts on the first pitch, four against Miami.

Rubio's PK goal helps Rapids earn 1-1 draw with Crew

Diego Rubio scored on a penalty kick late in the first half to help the Colorado Rapids earn a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew. Cucho Hernández scored just five minutes into the match to give Columbus (8-6-10) an early lead. Hernández has six goals in his eight games with the Crew. Pedro Santos had an assist on the score. Rubio’s 12th goal of the season for Colorado (8-9-7) came in the 41st minute.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News