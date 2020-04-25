Shelby Houlihan looks back at favorite moments from Drake Relays

Houlihan knew she had to start picking runners off, but knew she couldn’t go out right away with a sprinting pace.

“I tried to be patient so I didn’t go out too fast and blow up,” Houlihan said. “I could hear the crowd and they were so loud. Sure enough, I think going into the last lap with 450 meters, I could see the lead pack, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I think I can catch them.’”

She had to make a split-second decision: Should she go for it then or wait and kick with 200 meters to go?

She chose the former, citing that she fed off the stadium’s energy.

Houlihan’s split was timed at 4:28, and she helped the Sun Devils climb up the leaderboard all the way to a second-place finish for the Sun Devils.

“I tried everything I could to get to the finish line in first place, and it didn’t end up happening,” Houlihan said. “That was still one of my favorite moments. To see the home crowd fans cheer me on, that was really special. I was really happy to be able to put on a good show for them. Even though I couldn’t come away with the Drake Relays flag, it was still a really special moment.”