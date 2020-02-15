Shelby Houlihan wins 1,500 and 3,000 USATF indoor titles over the weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the 13th time in her career, East High School graduate Shelby Houlihan has claimed another U.S. title.

Houlihan claimed two national titles over the weekend at the U.S. Track and Field Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She won the 1,500-meter race on Saturday after winning the 3,000-meter race late Friday night.

On Saturday, Houlihan won with a time of 4 minutes, 6.41 seconds ahead of Bowerman Track Club teammate Colleen Quigley at 4:08.30.

Houlihan started off the race in third place, behind Heather MacLean and Shannon Osika.

She was then in fourth place at the 700-meter mark, and had her slowest 200 split of the afternoon at 34.84.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like she usually does, Houlihan kicked at the end. She was in second with 400 meters to go and passed Karissa Schweizer to take the lead with about 200 to go.

There, Houlihan held her lead by sprinting the final 200 meters in 29.87 seconds to claim the win.

In the 3,000 on Friday, Houlihan took the lead early and kept it to take the title with a time of 8:52.03.