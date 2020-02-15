Shelby Houlihan wins 1,500 and 3,000 USATF indoor titles over the weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the 13th time in her career, East High School graduate Shelby Houlihan has claimed another U.S. title.
Houlihan claimed two national titles over the weekend at the U.S. Track and Field Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She won the 1,500-meter race on Saturday after winning the 3,000-meter race late Friday night.
On Saturday, Houlihan won with a time of 4 minutes, 6.41 seconds ahead of Bowerman Track Club teammate Colleen Quigley at 4:08.30.
Houlihan started off the race in third place, behind Heather MacLean and Shannon Osika.
She was then in fourth place at the 700-meter mark, and had her slowest 200 split of the afternoon at 34.84.
You have free articles remaining.
Like she usually does, Houlihan kicked at the end. She was in second with 400 meters to go and passed Karissa Schweizer to take the lead with about 200 to go.
There, Houlihan held her lead by sprinting the final 200 meters in 29.87 seconds to claim the win.
In the 3,000 on Friday, Houlihan took the lead early and kept it to take the title with a time of 8:52.03.
“I found myself in the lead on the first lap, and I didn’t really want to give it up,” Houlihan said in a TV interview after Friday's race. “I got comfortable running at that pace.”
Her final lap split was 29.89.
“I knew I had a lot of strength,” Houlihan said. “I was trying to utilize that and squeeze it down.”