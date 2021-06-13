Swimming world eyes Caeleb Dressel to surge into spotlight at US Olympic Swim Trials

But nine years later, and for the first time since the Trials came to Omaha in 2008, Phelps isn’t competing.

Now it’s Dressel, 24, whose face looms large on a banner hanging from the CHI Health Center. It’s Dressel who’s looking to make it to Tokyo to add to his Olympic gold medal collection.

It’s Dressel who, in the goggled eyes of many in the swimming world, appears poised to be one of the next swimmers who rise into the void left by the sport’s biggest star.

The 6-foot-3 sprinter from Green Cove Springs, Florida, holds world records in the 100-meter butterfly (short and long course), the 50-meter freestyle (short course) and the 100-meter individual medley. Along with multiple American records, Dressel claimed two gold medals in relays at the 2016 Rio Olympics, including as a teammate to Phelps in the 400-meter freestyle relay.

During a press conference Friday ahead of the Wave II events that begin Sunday, Dressel was asked multiple questions about Phelps. What did he mean to the sport? Will it be strange to compete in a Trials without him? Does Dressel feel a burden to carry the mantle?