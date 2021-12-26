Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021

The year 2021 was one of those years where we could have done a list of the Top 20 or 30 sporting events in the Siouxland.

There was a ton to celebrate and many memories that made us reflect a little bit.

It was 12 months full of action — and Shane Lantz, Barry Poe, the late Terry Hersom and Zach James were there to witness some of the top moments in 2021.

Here is a compiled list of the Top 10 highlights of the 2021 calendar year:

1. Chris Nilsen wins Olympic Silver

It's not often that an area like ours produces an Olympic silver medalist. Even in the middle of a pandemic, that happened this summer at the Tokyo Summer Games.

Chris Nilsen, a former South Dakota pole vaulter, added the biggest accomplishment to his resume, which was a silver medal in August.

The University of South Dakota graduate on Tuesday placed second in the Olympic pole vault, at 5.97 meters (19 feet, 7 inches) inside Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

"This is about as good as it can get," Nilsen said while training in Vermillion in July. "To go over to compete in the Olympics with the USA uniform on, that is a very prideful thing of mine. I get to say I have an entire country backing me, instead of an entire university (USD)."

It’s a personal best for Nilsen, who won three NCAA championships while competing for the Coyotes. Nilsen was the only Olympic pole vaulter to reach a personal best during the competition on Tuesday.

Nilsen matched up with gold medalist Armand Duplantis for a while until Duplantis cleared the 6.02 mark on his first try.

Nilsen had three attempts to clear that mark, but he came up short all three times.

Nilsen knew that clearing the six-meter mark was going to be a challenge leading up to the Olympics. He even knew Duplantis was going to be right there at the end.

Nilsen then returned to USD's campus shortly after competing in Japan, and the silver medalist took the time to reflect on the moments that helped him clinch second in the world.

“I looked at it and said, ‘This is mine,’” Nilsen said. “To have it happen at the Olympic games, that’s the best you can hope for. I was already secured with the silver medal, and to have a PR happen at the Olympics, that’s the cherry on top.

"It meant every culmination of every childhood dream that I ever dreamed up coming to life, and it all happened at the exact perfect spot," Nilsen added. "It’s really hard to describe the perfect scenario.”

2. Shelby Houlihan suspended

This past June, East alum and Olympic medalist Shelby Houlihan received a piece of unwelcome news, when she was told that she had tested positive for the banned substance Nandrolone, an anabolic steroid that is sometimes found in pork.

The positive test led the Athletics Integrity Unit to suspend Houlihan for four years, causing her to miss both the 2021 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Houlihan and Paul Greene of Global Sports Advocates were adamant that Houlihan had been wrong by WADA, saying that Houlihan’s positive test had been caused by a pork burrito that she had eaten roughly 10 hours before taking the drug test.

According to Houlihan, she purchased the burrito from a food truck near her Oregon home earlier in the day. Studies have shown a link between the consumption of pork, and irregularly high levels of testosterone.

But the Court of Arbitration was unmoved, upholding Houlian’s ban until January 2025. The CAS said that it was highly unlikely that the high levels of Nandrolone found in Houlihan’s system had been caused by the pig offal she had consumed.

Houlihan has now appealed the decision to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, and still maintains her innocence.

“Although my levels were consistent with those of subjects in studies who were tested 10 hours after eating this source and WADA technical guidelines require the lab to consider it when analyzing nandrolone, the lab never accounted for this possibility,” Houlihan said. “They could have reported this as an atypical finding and followed up with further testing. The anti-doping experts I have reached out to say they should have.

“I did everything I could to prove my innocence. I passed a polygraph test. I had my hair sampled by one of the world’s foremost toxicologists. WADA agreed that test proved that there was no build up of this substance in my body, which there would have been if I were taking it regularly. Nothing moved the lab from their initial snap decision. Instead, they simply concluded that I was a cheater and that a steroid was ingested orally, but not regularly. I believe my explanation fits the facts much better- because it’s true. I also believe it was dismissed without proper due process.”

Houlihan is still currently banned from track and field competition.

3. A successful year in GPAC football

The Morningside University football team roared through the 2021 season with a 14-0 record, en-route to winning the Mustangs’ third national title in the past four seasons.

Though the year ended happily for the Mustangs, their 2020 season ended it tough fashion. On May 1, Morningside and Northwestern College faced off in the 2020 national semifinals, after the postseason was pushed to the spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That game ended when Red Raiders’ quarterback Tyson Kooima beat the Mustangs with a stunning touchdown pass, sending Northwestern to the national title game.

That moment provided some powerful motivation for Morningside heading into the 2021 fall season.

The Mustangs ran roughshod over the competition this season, with an average winning margin of 32 points, and an offense that led the nation in touchdowns and total passing yards.

In the playoffs, Morningside dominated in the first two rounds by beating Ottawa University (Ariz.) 63-38, and crushing Kansas Wesleyan, 58-12.

That set up a semifinal rematch against the Red Raiders, which the Mustangs won by a 28-19 score.

In the title game against Grand View on Dec. 18, the Mustangs captured the national championship with a 38-28 win. In the game, quarterback Joe Dolincheck threw for over 400 yards, wide receiver Reid Jurgensmeier hauled in over 200 receiving yards, and injured running back Anthony Sims rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns.

The national title win was Morningside’s third championship in the past four seasons.

“It's just fantastic," Morningside head coach Steve Ryan said. "The three in four is awesome, but really all the thoughts are just on this one. Winning the game, and just the way that the guys just kept competing, kept going, kept fighting, it was truly a special accomplishment by them."

4. USD's Hail Mary catches national attention

Ever since South Dakota quarterback Carson Camp went home for holiday break, all the natiives in Bloomington, Illinois — Camp's hometown — want to talk about is the memorable Hail Mary.

Camp is OK with that.

The Coyotes freshman quarterback heaved the football with 1 second left on a last second prayer, and after the ball was tipped twice by South Sakoa State defensive backs on Nov. 13 at the DakotaDome, and the ball fell into the hands of Jeremiah Webb.

After Webb fell into the DakotaDome end zone with the ball, the Coyotes bench stormed the field in celebration.

"I remember taking the snap, rolling out and throwing the ball through the air," Camp said. "I remember the crowd going wild, the refs throwing their arms in the air (signaling a touchdown), and it's a surreal moment. It's surreal to see everyone's view of the Hail Mary. It was a surreal moment."

Camp has seen several angles of the play, and he's seen it all over social media, even a month after USD stunned its in-state rival.

"People are always going to continue to bring up that memory," Camp said in a telephone interview on Friday. "I've watched it a couple more times since it happened, but I just let the memory sink in. You move on from it. It's fun to talk about it, but you want to put it in your back pocket, let it be, and work hard. It's a memory I know no one will forget."

The play instantly went viral nationally. Later that night, the play went No. 1 on "SportsCenter" Top 10.

Sports Illustrated also tabbed the play as its Awards’ Smooth Play of the Year.

Camp and Webb went down to Hollywood, Florida, to accept the award. The award was presented by Shaquille O'Neal.

However, Camp didn't tab the Hail Mary as his favorite moment of the year. He said the Coyotes making the FCS playoffs and getting to host a playoff game on Nov. 27 against Southern Illinois.

The Coyotes lost that game, 22-10, but Camp was grateful to have played that game as a freshman.

"That was a huge goal that we completed," Camp said. "I think making the playoffs was the moment I wanted."

5. High school success

Here's a outlook at the high school sports scene in the Siouxland:

Newell-Fonda wins two titles: The Mustangs' girls program won two more titles this year — in basketball and softball. The Mustangs defeated Algona Bishop Garrigan for the second straight year, by a 66-52 score.

It was the second year in a row that the Mustangs beat the Golden Bears for the title, though it wasn’t quite as close as last season’s 65-63 thriller. This time around, Newell-Fonda grabbed ahold of the game early, and never let go.

Early on, Newell-Fonda’s vaunted pressure defense and fast-paced offense was starting to get to Bishop Garrigan. In the first half, the Mustangs forced 11 turnovers and had seven steals.

Then, on July 22, the top-seeded Mustangs (38-4) clinched the Class 1A softball state title with a 4-1 victory over Lisbon (37-8) in the championship game. It was the first time since 2008 that Newell-Fonda had won a softball state title.

Kierra Jungers pitched well en route to the Mustangs' championship run. On the season overall, Jungers went 29-3 with a 1.03 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 203/30.

All-Hull final: Two teams from the same town had the rare opportunity to play one another for the Class 2A boys basketball championship.

The schools of Boyden-Hull and Western Christian — both located in Hull, Iowa — met on March 12 at Wells Fargo Arena in a historic matchup. According to former Iowa High School Athletic Association communications director Bud Legg, it was the first time a championship game featured two teams from the same town.

The Wolfpack ended up winning the game and the championship, beating the Comets 56-50. The Wolfpack (22-5) led by as many as 11 points during the first half.

Ty Van Essen led the Wolfpack with 32 points and 12 rebounds, and he was named the All-Tournament captain.

Crofton tops Ponca in C-2 title game: Crofton used its defense to shut down Ponca in the fourth quarter on March 7 in Lincoln to eke out the close win over Ponca.

Crofton closed out the game with limiting Ponca to one field goal in the final eight minutes. Crofton clinched its ninth title since 2005.

West boys soccer comeback: In what was arguably the most impressive single-game comeback of the calendar year, the Wolverines simply stunned Lewis Central on its home pitch in a substate final back on May 27.

The Wolverines found themselves down by two goals with 123 seconds left in regulation, but that didn't scare them. The odds were against West, but it kept on playing, and that paid off.

West's Brian Sanchez was at the right place at the right time, as he made a sliding kick through the open net. His goal sent the Wolverines to the state tournament, and the Wolverines bowed out in the state quarterfinals the following week in Des Moines.

Dakota Valley soccer gets 2nd: Dakota Valley knew going into the playoff run of its season that its defense could help it go on a deep run.

The Panthers defense knew that they played West Central close in the regular season, and had a hunch that if they played West Central again, it'd be a defensive duel.

The Panthers' record-breaking season come to a disappointing end on Oct. 16 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls, as the Panthers lost to No. 1 ranked West Central by a 2-1 score in the Class A state championship game.

The loss brought an end to the high school careers of Dakota Valley’s strong senior class, a group that were eighth graders when the program first began back in 2017.

For the first two seasons, the Panthers did not win a single game, so it meant a lot for the players who had been through the team's lean years to be able to end their time together fighting for a state championship.

Three teams make it to football finals: The Siouxland had some good high school football up here in 2021. The area sent several teams to the UNI-Dome on the Iowa side, and three of them played for state titles in mid-November.

Those three teams were West Sioux, West Lyon and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.

That trio, unfortunately, lost all three of its games in state championship games.

The Falcons lost in a 17-14 nailbiter to Van Meter in the Class 1A title game. The Falcons trailed by 10 points in two different instances, and scored with 4:24 left in the game, but the Bulldogs ran the clock out.

Then, on that Friday, Southeast Valley topped West Lyon during the Class 2A title game.

The Jaguars jumped out to a 22-0 lead over the Wildcats.

Finally, Harlan ruined BHRV’s title hopes with a 42-28 win in the Class 3A title game. The two teams were even during the second half, but the Cyclones led 35-21 at the half.

6. Musketeers' eventful 2021

The Sioux City Musketeers hockey team had an eventful 2021, starting with the team’s run to the USHL semifinals. Led by standout scorers — like Chase Bradley, Shai Buium, Carter Loney and Ethan Edwards — along with USHL goaltender of the Year Akira Schmid, the Musketeers finished the regular season with a 31-21 overall record.

That was a good enough record to earn the Musketeers a wild-card spot in the USHL Western Conference playoffs. The Musketeers beat Omaha in the opening round, but then fell to Fargo in a two-game sweep, ending their season one round short of the USHL Finals.

Weeks after the Muskies season came to an end, the team received tragic news, when former goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks was killed in an accident on the Fourth of July.

Kivlenieks, a goalie with the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, was Sioux City’s goalie during the 2016-2017 season, and was a beloved figure in the Sioux City hockey community. In the days after his death, his former coaches and teammates expressed sadness, while sharing stories about their talented and quirky teammate.

In late October, the Musketeers retired the jersey number 35, and hung it in the rafters at Tyson Events Center, in honor of Kivlenieks.

The franchise then got a piece of happy news in mid-December. On Dec. 10, the NHL’s New Jersey Devils announced that Akira Schmid had been recalled from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.

Following his one full season with Sioux City, Schmid signed a three-year entry level contract with the Devils. In 10 games with Utica, Schmid finished 8-0-2, with a goals against average of 1.60, a .944 save percentage, and two shutouts.

“It’s unbelievable,” current Musketeers’ goaltender Alex Tracy said. “I texted him right away, I was so happy for him. He’s probably my favorite goalie partner of all time. Not only is he an incredible goalie, he is an incredible person. We were very close on the team last year, and I’m so excited for him, and happy for him.”

Schmid is the latest in a long line of former Musketeers to go on to play in the NHL. Kivlenieks went from manning the net for Sioux City to playing for the Blue Jackets in 2019, while Schmid made the jump in just seven months. Schmid is the first goal-tender to ever go straight from the USHL to the NHL.

Alex Steeves, a former Musketeer and the brother of current Sioux City forward Ben Steeves, also received a callup in December, and made his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“It’s so inspiring,” Ben Steeves said. “It just paves the way. We all know what it takes. So we’re just going to keep working ourselves, and hopefully one day some of us on this team get to the highest level.”

7. Jose Sermo breaks X’s home run record

There was one player who stood above the rest for the Sioux City Explorers this season, in outfielder Jose Sermo.

Sermo put up some impressive numbers in 2021, breaking the team’s single season home run record with 29 big flies, and also broke Nolan Lane’s all-time home run record on July 28th, with the 58th home run of his Sioux City career.

With his 29 homers in 2021, Sermo now has 64 career home runs as an Explorer.

““It’s something I’ve been working on my whole life, to leave a mark everywhere I play,” Sermo said. “It finally has happened. I’m pretty proud of myself, and pretty proud of my family for supporting me. I’m proud of the team we have right now, and I appreciate (manager) Steve Montgomery for allowing me to be on this team.”

In addition to Sermo’s exploits, there were some other bright spots this past season for Sioux City. Early in the season, outfielder Jared Walker was signed by the Texas Rangers after hitting six homers and driving in 24 RBI in the X’s first 26 games of the season.

In early September, X’s pitcher Tyler Koch made team history by throwing the franchises first ever no-hitter, a seven-inning affair in an 8-0 Explorers’ win over Sioux Falls.

It was just the 10th no-hitter in the history of the American Association, and came in the second game of a doubleheader. Koch was just three months removed from pitching at the college level for Georgia State University.

“You saw the dugout almost sitting in the same seats from the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings. No one would move, and no one was talking to him,” Sioux City manager Steve Montgomery said. "Just all of the superstitious things that go into it, and then it was mayhem. I think the guys beat the catcher to the field, they were so excited for that kid."

The Explorers finished the regular season with a 53-46 loss, and managed to clinch a playoff spot on the final day of the regular season. On that Sunday, the Explorers lost to Sioux Falls, but squeaked into the postseason thanks to a win by the Houston Apollos over the Lincoln Saltdogs.

Sioux City beat the Cleburne Railroaders by a 4-0 score on Sept. 8 in the Wild-Card play-in game. The X’s ended their season with three straight losses to the Kansas City Monarchs in the South Division Championship series, with the final loss being a 14-2 drubbing at Lewis and Clark Park.

The X’s 2022 season begins on May 13 at Kansas City.

8. Winnebago wins All-Nations title

After losing in the All-Nations title game in 2020 to Tiospa Zina, the Winnebago High School football team wasn’t going to be denied again.

The Indians dominated opposing teams this past season, finishing with a 9-0 overall record and crushing Todd County (S.D.) in the championship game to win the All-Nations League title.

Winnebago finished with an average victory margin of 44 points in 2021, and beat Cheyene-Eagle Butte so badly in the All-Nations semifinal that the game was stopped in the middle of the third quarter.

In the title game, the Indians beat Todd County by a 62-12 score at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D. The championship came in the second season for Winnebago in the All-Nations Conference, after the team left the Nebraska School Activities Association before the 2020 season.

“It feels great,” coach Adam James said. “These kids work their butt off in the offseason, and we talked about it being a redemption tour. We came out in this game and got the turnovers we needed to get the game in our direction.”

Five different Winnebago players scored touchdowns against Todd County, led by running back Antrell Harlan. Prior to the game, Harlan was named an All-Conference Honorable Mention. He the rushed for more than 150 yards and four touchdowns.

“I ain’t no honorable mention and everybody knows that now,” Harlan said. “It just put a chip on my shoulder and I just played even harder.”

While the team’s offense put up some impressive stats, the defense was just as big. Winnebago shut out four opponents this season, and never allowed more than 14 points.

“They play mean,” Winnebago head coach Adam James said of the defense. “Sometimes, we’ve got to tell them to calm it down a little bit, but playing on edge is not a bad thing. Everybody that is on the field, and we’ve got a couple kids that can come off the bench, they all play with a lot of passion.”

For Harlan, the pre-game slight, coupled with Indians' loss in the title game last season, made this win even more meaningful.

"It's redemption," Harlan said. "I remember last year as clear as day. We got blown out by 30. It didn't happen this year. We're the best in this league, and we showed it tonight."

9. Mitchell, Donaldson win golf titles

Colin Mitchell collected 892.5 points over the golf season to claim The Journal's Siouxland Player of the Year.

Despite not recording a victory, the 37-year-old Mitchell played solid enough to garner enough points through a season-long competition to claim this year’s top honor.

Meanwhile, Jeff Donaldson returned to a familiar spot as Siouxland Senior Player of the Year, although it came down to the final round of the final tournament of the season for him to edge reigning Senior POY Sam Prue.

Donaldson, the owner of Sun Valley Golf Course in Sioux City, had to defeat Prue 3 and 2 in the championship match of the Jividen Cup Leo Division to claim his third Senior Player of the Year honor.

Donaldson also made a big decision this year by returning to the bench to coach basketball. After a year off, Donaldson rejoined Darron Koolstra on the Bishop Heelan girls basketball bench.

10. Missouri Baptist wins two titles

Because of the pandemic, the NAIA had to hold its national volleyball tournament twice.

The 2020 tournament was held in the spring while the 2021 edition was held as scheduled.

The common denominator between the two teams: Missouri Baptist won both national championships.

In 2020, the Spartans won in a five-set match over Midland of the GPAC, then they won the 2021 title in a five-set thriller over in-state Park.

On Dec. 5, Manuela Vargas led the charge for the Spartans in the NAIA national title game against Park University. Vargas put up 48 assists for MBU in a five-set win over the Pirates, as the Spartans clinched their second consecutive national title.

Missouri Baptist won sets one, three, and five against Park by scores of 25-18, 25-15, and 15-8, while dropping sets two and four 25-20 and 25-14.

Vargas was also named the tournament MVP when the Spartans won the 2020 title this past May, after the tournament was pushed to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barry Poe also contributed to this story.

