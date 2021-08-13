USD grad Chris Nilsen gets Olympic silver

Chris Nilsen will come home with a silver medal.
The University of South Dakota graduate on Tuesday placed second in the Olympic pole vault, at 5.97 meters (19 feet, 7 inches) inside Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.
"This is about as good as it can get," Nilsen said while training at home last month. "To go over to compete in the Olympics with the USA uniform on, that is a very prideful thing of mine. I get to say I have an entire country backing me, instead of an entire university (USD)."
It’s a personal best for Nilsen, who won three NCAA championships while competing for the Coyotes. Nilsen was the only Olympic pole vaulter to reach a personal best during the competition on Tuesday.
Nilsen matched up with gold medalist Armand Duplantis for a while until Duplantis cleared the 6.02 mark on his first try.
Nilsen had three attempts to clear that mark, but he came up short all three times.
Nilsen knew that clearing the six-meter mark was going to be a challenge leading up to the Olympics. He even knew Duplantis was going to be right there at the end.
"That's an annoying one and a tough one," said Nilsen after barely missing the six-meter mark at the U.S. Trials on June 21. "Right when I got on that runway, I had no energy left. I think we needed a little bit more energy and I think we would have made it. The energy will come from the need to do it. I think if I go to the Olympics and Mondo Duplantis cracks six meters on his first jump, if I'm at that point, I'll be like, 'OK, we got to go.'"
Even though Nilsen didn't find the energy to clear 6.02, he had a good run to the silver medal.
Nilsen’s path to the personal best was an emotional one.
He cleared the first two marks on his first two jumps.
Then, Nilsen missed the bar at 5.80 meters, but that didn’t deter the former Coyote champion. He made the mark on his next attempt, moving on to the 5.87 mark.
Nilsen jumped over the bar at 5.87, and that’s when he started to show a little emotion. Once he hit the mat, Nilsen threw his arm in the air, then looked over to the crowd at USD jumps coach Derek Miles.
Nilsen could be heard saying: “We can clean that up.”
Nilsen knew that he could make a small adjustment or two, so that he wouldn’t find any trouble at the taller heights.
Nilsen did miss his first jump at 5.92, but he made the second jump. Nilsen let out a big smile after that.
The Kansas City native cleared the 5.97 mark, even though his left leg just grazed the bar. The bar stayed up while he fell onto the mat. He again pumped his fist, as he was one step closer to becoming part of the final group.
That also put Duplantis in a peculiar spot. Nilsen had the momentum at the time, and forced Duplantis to clear 5.97.
Duplantis wasted little time, clearing his first successful attempt.
That’s where the six-meter mark came into play. He tried getting over that mark in June at the University of Oregon at the U.S. Trials, but came up short.
Nilsen came up short, but wasn’t too far from clearing the bar.
“It’s there, baby,” Nilsen said after his first jump. “Come on, it’s right there.”
Nilsen went over to the stands to speak with Miles, and the Coyotes jumps coach — who has a bronze medal — agreed with Nilsen that he was so close to making the 6.02 mark.
Miles’ main message: “Let’s go big.”
Miles has certainly seen Nilsen 'go big' in high-level meets around the globe.
"He's been in the meets where these guys are jumping, and he's held his own, and he's gotten stronger," Miles said. "It's a process, and two or three years ago, I would have been more concerned about that. He understands competing against these guys. I think my role (will be) really herding the cats a little bit. I hope to have him feeling good mentally and physically, and have him be calm."
Nilsen tried to match Duplantis, but his legs hit the bar in each of his final two tries at 6.02. He came off the mat, and clapped toward the crowd. Even though he didn’t get past the 6.02 mark, Nilsen realized he clinched the Olympic silver medal.