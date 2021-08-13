USD grad Chris Nilsen gets Olympic silver

Chris Nilsen will come home with a silver medal.

The University of South Dakota graduate on Tuesday placed second in the Olympic pole vault, at 5.97 meters (19 feet, 7 inches) inside Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

"This is about as good as it can get," Nilsen said while training at home last month. "To go over to compete in the Olympics with the USA uniform on, that is a very prideful thing of mine. I get to say I have an entire country backing me, instead of an entire university (USD)."

It’s a personal best for Nilsen, who won three NCAA championships while competing for the Coyotes. Nilsen was the only Olympic pole vaulter to reach a personal best during the competition on Tuesday.

Nilsen matched up with gold medalist Armand Duplantis for a while until Duplantis cleared the 6.02 mark on his first try.

Nilsen had three attempts to clear that mark, but he came up short all three times.

Nilsen knew that clearing the six-meter mark was going to be a challenge leading up to the Olympics. He even knew Duplantis was going to be right there at the end.