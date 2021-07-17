WATCH NOW: Chris Nilsen navigates path to Tokyo Summer Olympics

Just a couple weeks ago, Nilsen traveled to Poland, and he got a personal best there after qualifying for the Olympics.

Nilsen knows how to adjust to a far different time zone, and get ready to compete after having his body adhere to Tokyo time.

Tokyo time is 14 hours ahead of The Journal area.

Once Nilsen gets the time zone used to, he’ll have to navigate the weather.

The late-July, early-August heat has become an issue over the years in Japan.

According to a report by the Japan Times earlier this week, Tokyo has seen 95-degree heat 12 times per summer in each of the last three years.

The 1964 Summer Olympics that were held in Japan were pushed back to July, because the weather was so hot that summer.

Nilsen has been accustomed to competing in the heat.

Of course, he’s dealt with the Midwest heat while competing for the Coyotes.

Nilsen also had to deal with heat during the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon. With little shade and high heat, Nilsen fought through the elements to win the U.S. competition and clinch one of three spots.