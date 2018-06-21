SEASIDE, Calif. – Ryan Vermeer of Omaha became the first from Nebraska to win the PGA Professional Championship with a two-stroke victory Wednesday at Bayonet Course here.
Vermeer, 40, the director of instruction at Happy Hollow Club, beat Sean McCarty of Solon, Iowa, and Bob Sowards of Dublin, Ohio, by two strokes, punctuating the victory with a birdie on No. 18.
Vermeer will be in the field for the PGA Championship for the second year in a row. This year’s tournament is at Bellerive in suburban St. Louis, beginning on Aug. 9. The low 20 scores earned spots in the PGA.
Vermeer was tied for the lead after 36 holes and led by three after 54, but shot 4-over-par 40 on the front nine of Wednesday’s final round. He double-bogeyed and second hole and made two more bogeys to fall into a tie a 2-under.
However, Vermeer made birdie on Nos. 10 and 11 to regain the lead. Vermeer is a Millard South graduate who played at the University of Kansas. He had a season on the Web.com Tour before becoming a teaching pro. He is in his first year at Happy Hollow after several years at Tiburon.
Nick Wanderscheid, PGA pro at Sioux City’s Green Valley Golf Club and the reigning Nebraska Section PGA champion, shot 77-82—159 and missed the cut. Jonathan Beaver, head pro at Landsmeer Golf Club in Orange City, Iowa, carded 79-81—160.