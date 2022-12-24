One for the team: Unity Christian's Gracie Schoonhoven wants one more win

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The coach calls Gracie Schoonhoven “the ultimate competitor.”

At the end of volleyball season, the Unity Christian senior had one week to get into basketball mode. And, even then, she wasn’t willing to let up.

“You don’t want to get out of shape because there’s a lot more running in basketball than there is in volleyball,” she explains.

So, during that quick turnover, the 18-year-old had time to think about what she wanted to accomplish in her final year.

Already, Schoonhoven has a state championship under her belt, three all-state team designations, a 3A Player of the Year win (as a sophomore) and a commitment to Dordt University, where her sister Janie plays. Toss in most of the school records in basketball and there’s not a lot left to accomplish.

Still, “we’d like to finish with a bang,” Schoonhoven says. “Going far would mean a lot to the whole team.”

Last year, Unity Christian came oh-so-close, leading the 3A basketball ranks all year. And then, in the semifinal game with eventual winner Estherville-Lincoln Central, the team lost. 57-44. A heartbreaker.

“We didn’t put the ball in the basket as much as they did,” Coach Jay Schuiteman explains. “They shot the ball really well.”

That last game? “I think about it a lot,” Schoonhoven says. “But there’s nothing I can do about it now. I just don’t want to let that happen again.”

Schuiteman knows. His daughter, Tyra, is on the team and the two girls have been playing together for many years. In his 25-some years, he has three state championships, including the one featuring the Schoonhoven sisters. A fourth one? “We don’t talk about it as a team,” he says. Instead, they look at what it takes to win one game, then another.

“All of a sudden, you hit tournaments and there’s another gear…another level to play at and an urgency,” he says. “You want to get back there and have a chance again.”

But? “We were No. 1 all (last) year and expectations were to get back to that spot again. We put ourselves in a good position. We just ran into a team that played better that day.”

Schoonhoven’s a bit more specific. “It’s about working on our defense. We can score a lot of points but (we have to) stop other teams from scoring,” she says. “I think about it a lot during the day…like our game days. I like watching film” and analyzing.

When the tide isn’t in Unity Christian’s favor, “I get really frustrated and I kind of take it harder on myself to try to fix it for the next game,” she says. “I don’t want mistakes to happen again.”

For the player – who’s considered one of the best if not “the best” athlete in the school’s history – basketball began in childhood. She and her sister teamed up against their older brothers. “It was always Janie and me versus my two brothers. We kind of just knew how each other was playing.”

When the Schoonhovens hit high school, it was one race down the court after another. “They were fun to watch,” Schuiteman says.

When they won the state championship in Janie’s senior year, it was “just like a relief moment,” Schoonhoven says. “That’s what we had been looking forward to our whole lives – winning together.”

Last year, without Janie, “was a heartache. That’s not how we wanted to end it…because we could have done way better.”

So, now, there’s a chance.

Another state trophy? “That’s not why I play,” she says. “It’s to win as a team. You’re not going to remember the individual awards you get, but you are going to remember if you win a state championship.”

The sisters talk basketball quite frequently but, oddly, don’t talk about life after basketball.

“That’s a long ways away,” Schoonhoven says. Even the idea of coaching isn’t in her playbook. Instead, she looks forward to those nights when Schuiteman brings meat, cheese and crackers for the team – a celebration of sorts. She thinks about the fun she has with her teammates and, yes, she thinks about her place on the team.

“I like the hard work,” Schoonhoven says. “And I like showing the younger girls what it’s all about.”

While she’s unlikely to give up the secrets to her success, the 5’11” player does admit much of what she does takes time management. “You’ve got to balance your stress when you’re busy and use your free time to study.”

Most likely, she’ll major in nursing at Dordt.

Basketball, Schoonhoven says, has taught her plenty – how to work with people who have different skills, how to build other people up and how to deal with emotions.

Losing, she adds, can also teach. “It definitely fuels us to go out there and get the next team.”

During her sophomore year, Unity Christian lost to Sioux Center – the team’s only regular-season loss. “And our next game was Spirit Lake and it was totally opposite. We kind of took it out on them and,” she adds with a smile, “it worked out.”