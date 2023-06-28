SIOUX CITY — Not one. Not two. But three.

Sioux City's Arena Dance Team, which competes for Arena Dance Academy, recently won a trio of national championships during a five-day-long competition in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, which featured more than 2000 total routines.

In addition to the three championship titles, the Arena Dance Team also had a runner-up award, five "Specialty Judge's Choice awards," a "Mini Improv award" and a "Mini National Title." A production routine, which was choreographed by multiple coaches and included all team dancers from ages 5-18, placed fourth in its category.

"The support we get from the community is amazing and allows these talented athletes to compete at such a high level," Arena Dance Director Gretchen Cooper said in a release. "This is our best year yet-we are so proud of all of these dancers. To come back as National Champions is icing on the cake."

One of the championship-winning routines, "City Lights," was choreographed by Cali Cooper, with prop design by Nick Book and Andy Storm. Dancers were Cassie Anderson, Amara Ashley, Adley Johnson, Madelyn Kellen, Alyvia Meyer and Lucia Perez.

The two title-worthy solo routines, "I Try" and "This Will Be," were performed by Denver Zirbel and Ruby Harper with choreography by Alexis Storm and Whitney Karrer respectively.

"Flashlight," the runner-up routine, showcased dancers Makayla Busch, Josie Conover, Laken Johnson and Lenox Morgan with choreography by Cali Cooper.

Now into its fifth season, the Arena Dance Team also had four "Stand-Out Dancers" who took part in the "National Finals Closing Show." They were Cali Cooper, Caroline Cooper, Eisely Flowers and Mackenzie Larson.