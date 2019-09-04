SIOUX CITY — Another national event will be held in Sioux City on Friday and Saturday when Riverside Park hosts the Miracle League All-Star Celebration.
It’s the second year the Miracle League has held an All-Star Celebration and the organization wanted to showcase Sioux City’s Miracle League facility, which is the largest Miracle League complex in the world.
More than 102 players and their families from 23 states and Mexico will be coming to Sioux City for the two-day long event, which begins at 5 p.m. with a mixer at the Miracle League complex at Riverside Park.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity for us to share our facility with people across the world,” Sioux City Miracle League board president Kevin Negaard said. “I think it’s an event that everyone wants to be a part of. We have a good relationship with the national office and out of 310 facilities, we have the largest. The national office really wanted to show off the complex.”
Last year the first All-Star Celebration was held in Findlay, Ohio. Next year the event will be held in Houston, Texas.
The main feature of every Miracle League facility is a baseball field that is accessible to children with mental and physical disabilities. The Miracle League removes barriers that kept those children off a regular baseball field, allowing them to experience America’s favorite pastime.
“It’s a recreational outing for people with disabilities and their families. The youngest player is three, the oldest is 74,” Negaard said. “For many of them, they didn’t have the ability to play baseball and this is their first opportunity.”
Sioux City’s facility also has splash pads, a playground for older kids and toddlers, a music park with a walking path and a mini-golf course.
“This is a place where the barriers are gone and they can play whether it’s on the playground or mini-golf course or baseball,” Negaard said. “The course is basically some curvy holes where someone in a wheelchair can play. Very few mini-golf courses are setup that way.
“We wanted the facility to be used by everybody, too. You can have all kinds of people interacting, a melting pot of everyone out there.”
One of the latest additions to the facility is a we-go-round, which is like a merry-go-round but has mechanisms to allow those in wheelchairs to go on the we-go-round.
“For the first time, they get to experience a merry-go-round,” Negaard said. “We have a $2 million facility that is debt-free. From the very beginning, we have had incredible support from the city and the community. We ended up with the crown jewel of the Miracle League and we are very excited about that.”
The fourth phase of the complex was recently completed, along with adding 30 10-foot metal cornstalks in right field. When the players are introduced, they will go through the cornstalks.
“Just like the Field of Dreams,” Negaard said.
At 5:15 on Friday, kickball will be played on the field and at 6 p.m. there will be a dance on the diamond. The welcome and first pitch will take place at 6:45 p.m. and a game will be played at 7 p.m. Food will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Play resumes on Saturday morning with games starting at 9:15 a.m. There will be a home run derby at 11:45 a.m. The last game is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on Saturday. Chick-Fil-A and various food trucks will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch.
Negaard said there is a big gala event for the kids and their families on Saturday night.
Negaard said it’s a special weekend for the players and their families.
“I think all of us can remember when we were chosen for a team or made an all-conference or all-state team. There’s a certain excitement when that happens,” Negaard said. “Many of our players don’t have that experience. To be called an All-Star and recognized as such, it’s a special moment for them and their families. That moment to invest in the kids and the families is a unique opportunity that we are excited about.”
Sioux City’s Miracle League organization has about 175 players and a few of them are playing on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, there will be games at the Miracle League field, all with kids from Sioux City’s organization.
“It’s just a special feeling when you are out there and interacting and having fun,” Negaard said. “Winning and losing isn’t the reason we play, it’s the experience.”
To join the Sioux City Miracle League, go to miracleleagueofsiouxcity.com or call Negaard at 712-490-0988.