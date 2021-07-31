Pool finale: Dressel, McKeon highlight last day of swimming

But they headed into the final day with half as many golds (eight) as they won at the 2016 Rio Games (16). Also, they were sure to miss their total from five years ago (33) — even with the addition of three new events at these games, two of which produced American golds.

While Dressel's performances were stellar, the Americans had some high-profile disappointments.

Katie Ledecky was beaten twice by Australia's Ariarne Titmus, the swimmer known as the Terminator becoming the first to beat the American star in an individual race at the Olympics.

Ledecky won a silver in the 400 free and took fifth place in the 200 free.

She went on to win two gold medals in the 800 and 1,500 frees.

Simone Manuel, one of the biggest stars in Rio, qualified in only one individual event and didn't make the final.

More shocking, the U.S. failed to earn a medal in not one, but two relays. Before these games, the Americans had never entered a relay and missed out on the top three.

Dressel said those results were unacceptable for a country with more swimming depth than any other.