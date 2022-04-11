Prep roundup: East girls tennis defeats Heelan

SIOUX CITY-- The Sioux City East High School girls tennis team won its second match of the season on Monday, as the Black Raiders defeated cross-town rival Bishop Heelan, 6-3.
East captured the first four singles match of the day, East junior Ivy Mehlhaff beat Heelan senior Molly McCarty, 8-2. In the second match, senior Faith Tenhulzen beat Heelan senior Anna McCarty by an 8-2 score.
In match number three, East senior Lucy Mehlhaff defeated Heelan sophomore Lilly Friis by an 8-1 score. The fourth match saw sophomore Gracie Bruenig defeat Lawren Volz of Heelan, 8-4.
The Crusaders finally answered back in the fifth match when senior Ellen Halbur defeated East's Taryn Dobbs, 8-2. Heelan also won the final singles match, when Julie Verzal beat East's Ella Berkenpas, 8-1.
In the doubles matches, the East duo of Ivy and Lucy Mehlhaff beat Anna and Molly McCarty, 8-2. The second doubles match was won by East's Tenhulzen and Bruening, against Friis and Volz of Heelan.
The Crusaders won the final doubles match of the night, 8-4, as Verzal and Anna Erickson emerged with the victory.
The win improves East to 2-0 on the season, while Heelan falls to 1-6-1.
East will play again Tuesday, at Cherokee. Heelan will play Tuesday at Sioux City North.
Boys Tennis
Denison-Schleswig 9, Bishop Heelan 0: The Bishop Heelan boys tennis team lost to Denison-Schleswig on Monday by a 9-0 score, as the Monarchs captured all six individual matches, and all three doubles matchups as well.
Colin Reis won the first singles match for the Monarchs over Heelan's Jacob Liewer, 8-1. Carson Seuntjens then defeated Brady Schultz of Heelan, 8-0, which was then followed by 8-0 wins by Monarchs' players Harrison Dahm, Braden Curnyn, Wyatt Johnson. Blaine Brodsky then defeated Joseph Stanek of Heelan, 8-2.
In the doubles matches, the duo of Dahm and Reis took down Heelan's Liewer and Shultz, 8-1.
In the next match, Johnson and Seuntjens beat Hung Doan and Joseph Stanek of Heelan, 8-0. In the final match of the day, Brodsky and Curnyn took down the Crusaders' duo of Joseph Olson and Teegan Reiners, 8-0.
The win improved the Monarchs to 4-2 on the season, while Heelan fell to 3-1.
Girls golf
Atlantic 218, Denison-Schleswig 250: The Denison-Schleswig girls golf team lost to Atlantic on Monday by a score of 218-250, for the Monarchs first loss of the year.
Tessa Petersen had the best score of the day for the Monarchs with a nine-hole score of 57, but Reagan Leonard, Abby Smith, and Belle Berg beat her out in the standings.
Berg wound up atop the medal stand with a score of 52 for Atlantic, while Leonard wound up placing second with a score of 55.
Girls soccer
Tri-Center 9, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0: The Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls soccer team lost to Tri-Center on Monday by a 9-0 score.
The Trojans scored five goals in the first half, and four in the second half, with senior Miranda Ring scoring three.
The loss drops SB-L to 0-4-1 on the season. The Warriors will play at home Tuesday, against Le Mars.