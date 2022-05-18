Prep roundup: Humboldt, Sioux Center take top two in 3A Regional

DENSION, Iowa – Humboldt won the 3A regional meet in Denison Wednesday, with Sioux Center taking second.

Humboldt tallied 387 as a team to win the meet, followed by Sioux Center at 400.

Humboldt’s top three scorers were Nora Carlson (80), Noelle Hamand (93) and Chloe Mayall (103).

Sioux Center’s top three scorers were Meghan Bullock (93), Hope Faber (98) and Sophia Hietbrink (101).

Dani Hurt of Le Mars shot an 81 to top the individual scorers on a non-qualifying team to make the state meet. Spencer’s Mo McDermott took third overall at an 84.

1A Regional at Newell: Newell-Fonda took the top team score in the state qualifier Wednesday in Newell.

Newell-Fonda finished the day with a 370 team score. The top three scorers for Newell-Fonda were Grace Erickson (89), Alexis Barber (90), and Nevaeh Lyman (95).

Central Lyon placed second in the meet with a team score of 385. The Lions top three scorers were Mariah Gerleman (94), Jaina Groen (95) and Amelia Scheidermann (97).

The top individual scorer was Remsen St. Mary’s Sidney Tritz. Tritz had a one round score of 86 to qualify individually.

Alta-Aurelia placed third at 407, followed closely by Remsen St. Mary’s. IKM-Manning (423) and Coon Rapids-Bayard (453) also competed as a team.

Boys soccer

Sioux City West 4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1: Two players scored a pair of goals to lead Sioux City West to a 4-1 win Tuesday.

Oscar Perez and Juan Ochoa scored two goals each for West. Brian Sanchez, Emiliano Perez and Marcos Jaramillo assisted on goals. Noe Valadez Topete tallied four saves in goal.

Enoch Moritiwon scored the lone goal for the Warriors.

West and Sioux City North play in the 3A first round Thursday. The Warriors play MOC-Floyd Valley in the 2A first round Thursday.

Sioux City East 6, Council Bluffs Lincoln 1: Sioux City East scored three goals in each half to take down Council Bluffs Lincoln Tuesday night.

Kiel Sanchez scored the lone goal for Lincoln.

East plays Fort Dodge in the first round of the 3A regional Thursday in Sioux City. Lincoln is at Norwalk in a 3A regional Thursday.

Spencer 8, West Sioux 3: Three players scored two goals to lead Spencer to an 8-3 win over West Sioux.

Owen King, Aiden Chaffin and Davis Hogge tallied two goals each. Owen Olsont tallied one goal and three assists. Izak Peterson added one goal.

West Sioux faces Logan-Magnolia in the first round of the 1A regional.

Girls soccer

Council Bluffs Jefferson 3, SIoux City North 1: A pair of goals from Makenna Kramer led Jefferson to a 3-1 win over North.

Sioux City North faces Sioux City East Friday in the first round the of the 3a Regional.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 9, Sioux City East 0: Council Bluffs Lincoln cruises to a 9-0 win over East at East Middle School Tuesday.

Hanna Schimmer tallied three goals for Lincoln. Allison Smith and Paige Bracker added two goals each.

Anika Helseth-Bryant tallied 10 saves in goal for East.

Sioux City East faces Sioux City North in the first round of the 3A regional.

Prep baseball

Council Bluffs Lincoln 7, Sioux City North 0 (Game one): Council Bluffs Lincoln got its season underway with a 7-0 win over Sioux City North Tuesday night.

Bennett Olsen and Aidan Martin tallied two hits each for Lincoln. Olsen also got the start on the mound, striking out 10 over five innings. Griff Rardin pitched the final two innings.

Carter Pinney, Steven King and Landon Tastad tallied hits for North. Pinney struck out eight over 6 ⅓ innings, giving up seven runs (one earned). Talan Wilson recorded the final two outs.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 5, Sioux City North 4 (Game two): Lincoln completed the sweep of North with a 5-4 win.

Gaven Goldsberry tallied two hits, including a triple. Griff Rardin, Miguel Oliveras, Zach Lincoln and Owen Wolcoxen added hits. Lincoln sealed the win with four strikeouts over the final five outs on the mound.

Steven Kling tallied four hits and two RBI for North. Carter Pinney, Dayton Harrell, Joe Sieben, Ayden Schunk and Cael Miller tallied a base hit each. Schrunk tallied nine strikeouts over 5 ⅔ innings.

North faces Council Bluffs Jefferson Thursday.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7, Le Mars 6 (Game one/8 innings): Sergeant Bluff-Luton walked off Le Mars 7-6 in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday night.

Aidan Sieperda tallied three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs for the Warriors. Easton Wheeler and Carter Brown added base hits. Cole Conlon pitched two innings. Sieperda tallied four strikeouts in picking up the win.

Cal Eckstaine tallied three hits and a RBI for Le Mars. Teagen Kasel and Trent Marienau tallied two hits each. Evan Jalas added a two-run home run. Ayden Hoag pitched 4 ⅓ innings, striking out eight.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10, Le Mars 5 (game two): The Warriors completed the sweep of Le Mars with a 10-5 win over the Bulldogs.

Tylar Lutgen tallied three hits and three RBI for the Warriors. Scott Kroll added two hits and two RBI. Cole Conlon, Bryce Click, Drake Van Meter and Carter Brown tallied base hits. Lutgen pitched two innings. Kroll pitched five innings of shutout ball, striking out five.

Cal Eckstaine, Teagen Kasel and Trent Marienau tallied two hits each for Le Mars. Chase Peterson, Evan Jalas and Kole Carpenter added base hits.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton is at Sioux City West Thursday. Le Mars is at Sioux City East Thursday.

Akron-Westfield 1, Woodbury Central 0: Akron-Westfield takes down 1A No. 8 Woodbury Central 1-0 Tuesday night.

The lone run came on a single in the first inning by Conner Wendel, driving in Aric Allard. Raiden Ericson and Kasey Nielsen doubled. Michael Swancutt and Carter Wilken added base hits. Allard recorded 6 ⅔ innings pitched with five strikeouts. Laytin Koch recorded the final out on the mound.

Eric McGill doubled and Will DeStigter and Max McGill singled for Woodbury Central. DeStigter and Kyan Schultzen pitched three innings each, striking out three apiece.

Spencer 8, Alta-Aurelia 2: Spencer picked up a season opening win over Alta-Aurelia Tuesday night.

Reid Tigges tallied two hits and three RBI for Spencer. Brennan Elsbecker, Cooper Griffin and Logan Huckfelt tallied one hit each. Devin Dirkx threw a complete game win, striking out 13 batters.

Carson Reinert hit a solo home run for the Warriors. Cale Brechwald, Cade Ahnemann and Tanner Randall tallied one hit each. Preston McCoy struck out four over 2 2.3 innings. Reinert added nine strikeouts over 3 ⅓ innings.

Sioux City West 10, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0 (Game one): Sioux City West opened its season with a 10-0 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson.

Sioux City West 8, Council Bluffs Jefferson 4 (game two): West completed a sweep of Jefferson Tuesday with an 8-4 win.

West hosts Sergeant Bluff-Luton Thursday night.

