A lot has changed for Packers, Lions since first meeting

GREEN BAY, Wisc. -- There was actually a point this season when the Detroit Lions looked like real threats in the NFC North.

On Oct. 14, the Lions led 22-13 in the fourth quarter at Green Bay. A victory would have improved Detroit's record to 3-1-1, but some questionable calls and a last-second field goal lifted the Packers to a come-from-behind win.

The Lions and Packers have certainly gone in different directions since then — so much so that their rematch Sunday to close out the regular season will have no impact on the division title. That already belongs to Green Bay. And Detroit has already wrapped up last place.

What is at stake this weekend is seeding. The Packers (12-3) have a chance to clinch a first-round bye with a win, and they could end up with home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs if they win and San Francisco loses at Seattle.

No matter what, Green Bay is headed to the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season.

“There’s really nothing like checking that first box on the goal list, winning your division,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. "Obviously it secures a home playoff game and now we’re playing for even more.”