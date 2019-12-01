Aaron Rodgers throws 4 TDs, Packers beat skidding Giants 31-13

Aldrick Rosas added field goals of 27 and 45 yards for New York, which has a 7-21 mark since Pat Shurmur took over last season.

A light snow started falling before game time and it quickly covered the field, forcing work crews to shovel the yardage lines during breaks. It also made it look like Wisconsin, and the Packers had no problem in beating New York for the third straight time.

“We feel like we should win a game like that against that opponent,” Rodgers said. “They’ve been struggling this season. You still have to go out and execute. They get paid, too. There’s a lot of pride on that football team and a lot of good players. It was important for us to get a good road victory in a game that you all expect us to win, and that we expect to win.”

The last time was in the NFC wild-card game in January 2017. Rodgers also threw four touchdown passes in that one, a game that started New York on a three-year run that has seen it win 10 games and change coaches and general managers.

The Packers scored the first three times they had the ball, with the first two drives ending on touchdown passes by Rodgers. The first covered 8 yards to Adams and the second was the strike to Lazard on a crossing pattern.