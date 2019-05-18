SOUTH SIOUX CITY – The 15th installment of the Tri-State Masters is shaping up for a fantastic finish.
No less than three past Sioux City ‘major’ champions will be part of the final group Sunday at Green Valley Golf Club, including defending champion Adam Fields, who shot 69 in the second round at Covington Links here Saturday.
Fields followed up on a 74 in difficult conditions Friday at The Bluffs in Vermillion, South Dakota, by shaving one stroke off par at Covington. The Council Bluffs, Iowa, resident has a one-shot lead over 2018 Men’s City champion Colin Mitchell, who also carded 69 on Saturday.
Fields stands at 143 through 36 holes and Mitchell 144, while 2016 Men’s City champ Tyson Bodlak is another shot back at 145. Jackson Thompson, who is just finishing his junior year at Heelan, totals 146 and will be the fourth member of the final grouping Sunday.
“I tried to make it as simple as possible and just kept it in play,” Fields said. “I played the par fives real well, but terrible on the par threes.”
Fields played the five par-5 holes in a combined 4-under, but was 4-over on the par-3 holes. He reached the par-5 No. 3 in two shots and made a 7-footer for eagle. He also made birdies on Nos. 8 and 15, two more par-5s.
“I didn’t make any big numbers out there today which is so easy to do there,” Fields said. “I was able to keep it in the fairway a lot and if I was off the fairway I was able to at least get it up toward the green and save some pars. The last couple days have been kind of damage control. Yesterday it was playing really tough at The Bluffs and I was able to keep it a respectable number and today I struck the ball really well.”
Ryan Anema of Sioux Falls and Morningside College golfer Tyler Danke are each at 147 and will play in the second-to-last group with Louis Sitting Crow and Ray Sencenbaugh, who each total 148. Sitting Crow was tied for the lead after the first round with 73.
Fields won three of the four major tournaments in Siouxland last season. He came from eight strokes behind on the final day to top the Tri-State Masters and complete a career grand slam, later adding triumphs in the Interstate and River-Cade.
The former Wayne State College standout has won eight majors, including four River-Cade tournaments.
After having to wait out two weather delays Friday, there were no stoppages of play in the second round. Tournament director Scott Harmelink expressed gratitude toward The Bluffs employees.
“I appreciate the effort made on behalf of the staff at The Bluffs,” Harmelink said. “They had lightning detectors there to make sure everything was safe for the players and their willingness to help out was a reflection of how hard they worked.”
Sam Prue vaulted into the lead in the Tri-State Senior Division, firing a 69 to take a 3-stroke lead over Bill Mathers heading into the final round. Prue is at 147, Mathers 150, Dan Belvin 153 and Jeff Donaldson 154.
The entire field in both the Open and Senior Divisions will play 18 holes Sunday at Green Valley.
“This has been a tournament where a lot of things can happen,” Fields said. “Guys that go out an hour before us can shoot something in the 60s and be right there. Last year was a perfect example of that.”