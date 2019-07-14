SIOUX CITY -- Adam Fields posted a history-making victory on Sunday, but the talented Bishop Heelan High School graduate is still simply elated to be playing golf.
Fields, now a resident of Council Bluffs, Iowa, became the first five-time winner of the River-Cade Amateur, scoring a five-shot triumph at Green Valley Golf Club.
The bigger story, however, is the fact that the 31-year-old law enforcement officer overcame a serious leg injury that occurred last winter and was able to continue competing at a high level.
On Feb. 16, Fields pulled over a suspected drunken driver on I-29 North. While he was standing on the driver’s side of the vehicle, a FedEx semi driver, who had fallen asleep at the wheel, slammed into his cruiser, causing debris from the crash to hit Fields.
At first, Fields wasn’t sure he would be able to play golf when it came time for him to defend his Tri-State Masters title in May. He underwent what he called super aggressive physical therapy to speed up recovery on his left leg, which was struck by the flying debris.
He did, though, recover in time to play in the Tri-State and also tried to defend his win in the Interstate Amateur in June. A victory in the Whispering Creek Open a couple of weeks ago gave Fields momentum heading into the River-Cade and it carried over.
Fields finished with a 45-hole total of 6-under-par 174 for his second consecutive victory and fifth overall. Fields won three in a row from 2013-15 to go along with triumphs last year and again on Sunday.
Heading into the 2019 River-Cade, Fields and Al Pottebaum were tied with four victories apiece.
“They’ve all been won in different ways,” Fields said. “I remember the first couple and I think I can officially say Green Valley is getting tougher. I think I won at 10 or 11-under the first two, but the greens now are harder and tougher to read. It’s just a testament to Green Valley, it’s getting better.”
Fields began the day in a three-way tie for first after shooting 70 in Saturday’s opening round. He carved three shots off par for a 69 in the first 18 on Sunday, then overcame a balky putter to shoot 1-under 35 on the final nine holes.
Colin Mitchell, the reigning Men’s City champion, put pressure on Fields all weekend. Mitchell was one of those tied for first after the first round and matched par with 72 in his opening 18 holes on Sunday.
Mitchell birdied the first two holes of the last nine to pull within a shot of Fields and Fields three-putted No. 3 for bogey, but Mitchell also made bogey to stay two back.
Fields scored an important bounce-back birdie on the fourth hole and after both made par on the par-3 fifth and birdie on the par-5 sixth, Mitchell missed an opportunity on No. 7, another par-3.
Fields pushed his tee shot right of the green, but Mitchell hit one even further right. Mitchell’s second shot rolled just off the green, while Fields misfired on his chip and was short.
Mitchell hit a beautiful third shot that came within a turn of the ball from going in for par, but had to settle for a tap-in bogey. Fields, meanwhile, saw his third shot roll some six feet past the hole but made the putt for bogey.
The outcome was sealed on the next hole when Fields made another birdie and Mitchell a double bogey.
“My 18-hole round today was pretty solid, but the last nine was more of a grind than the first two 18s,” Fields said. “I definitely lost my putting for two or three holes there, but the birdie on four felt good. I had really good swings on five and six.
“I really work hard on my short game and those two chips on No. 7 had to be the worst I had all weekend and of course they had to be back-to-back. When I made the putt for bogey I knew I could go back to being aggressive again. It felt like a birdie for some reason because I hit two bad chips and made a good putt to minimize the damage.”
Mitchell, who should be in good form to defend his Men’s City crown next month, wound up at 1-under 179. Morningside College golfer Connor Prescott, who played in the final group with Fields and Mitchell, finished in solo third place at 181.
“Colin put the heat on all day long, we played all 27 and he played well,” Fields said. “He certainly made a lot more putts than me. I didn’t have a lot of huge misses this weekend and I was keeping the ball in play. Having a big lead coming to No. 9, it felt pretty good.”
The fact that he became the first five-time River-Cade winner wasn’t lost on Fields and he’s still thankful to be playing golf.
“It’s funny because when I was a teenager and in my early 20s I couldn’t figure this one (River-Cade) out,” Fields said. “You play the one-up (blue) tees and you think you have to take it pretty low but that’s not sometimes the story, par is still a necessity on a lot of holes. I think I really overdid it and finally I started figuring it out in my mid-20s.
“I’m glad that I’m complaining about golf again. I’m still dealing with some issues with my leg, but it doesn’t prevent me from doing anything.”
In a familiar scenario, Bill Mathers and Jeff Donaldson battled it out for the Senior Division (50-over) crown. Mathers fired a 69 to force a sudden-death playoff and won it with a birdie on the second hole. The longtime friends have waged several duels for in the Senior Division since Donaldson joined the ranks a couple of years ago.
Mathers (74-69) and Donaldson (71-72) each shot 143, 10 shots better than third-place Scott Knowles, a past River-Cade champion.