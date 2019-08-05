GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Carlos Sierra helped the Sioux City Explorers get themselves back into the win column on Sunday night with a 6-1 victory over the Texas Airhogs in the second game of the series.
Kyle Wren set the tone early for the Explorers offense. He started off the game with a double down the left field line. Nate Samson followed with a single to left field, and Wren stopped at second, but the throw from the left fielder was off line and got away from both the catcher and pitcher, allowing Wren to score.
Samson advanced to second on the error and scored on Jeremy Hazelbaker's RBI single lined one into center to make it 2-0 Sioux City.
It was more of the same in the second. Sebastian Zawada began the inning with a double. Zawada scored on Wren’s second hit of the day, a triple to left-center, his league-leading ninth of the season.
Wren came home on a sacrifice fly from Samson to make it 4-0 Explorers.
Sioux City finished the scoring in the fifth as Wren yet again got the rally started this time with small ball. He placed a bunt perfectly up the third base line to reach. He then stole second and third to be the first player in the league to reach the 20 stolen base plateau on the season and scored on a Hazelbaker double to right. Hazelbaker would advance to third on a single and score on a sacrifice fly from Drew Stankiewicz to finish the scoring for the X’s 6-0.
Sierra won his sixth straight start as he dominated the Airhogs lineup. He allowed just two baserunners — a hit and a walk.
Sierra gave up a base hit to Li Ning in the first inning.