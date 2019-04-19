After a much-needed early season bye week, the Sioux City Bandits hit the road for their longest road trip of the season when they face the Amarillo Venom for a 2 p.m. game on Saturday.
While the bye week came after only two weeks, it allowed the Bandits a bit more time to heal up after two tough games to start the season and a competitive camp.
It also gave the team a bit more time to gel together in practice and to work out some kinks from the first two weeks of the season.
"I think it was a good time for the bye. We had a lot of injuries and some healed up and some didn't. It was a long camp, a long two weeks of injuries so it came at the right time," Bandits coach Erv Strohbeen said. "I think we still have a lot of room to grow as a team. We added a few new pieces to the pie and we are hoping that those guys come in here and help our team out.
"It's still early in the year and there's still a lot of work to be done."
After starting the season with a 65-45 loss to Salina, the Bandits bounced back with a 43-32 win over the Omaha Beef, their main rival. The Bandits jumped out to a 19-0 lead in that game.
The Bandits are 1-1 in their division, one of two teams at .500 or above currently in the Northern Division of the Champions Indoor Football league along with the Beef, who are 2-1.
Amarillo is sitting at 1-2 coming into Saturday's game and the Venom are coming off back-to-back losses to Duke City (70-30) and the Texas Revolution (61-46). Both teams are 3-0.
"I think they are a solid club. They've always been a solid team. I don't think their record is indicative of how the team is," Strohbeen said. "They always put up a lot of points and we have to come to play this week. I expect it to be a high-scoring game and hopefully, our offense can hold up its end of the bargain."
Amarillo is averaging 46.4 points per game and 238.7 yards per game. The Venom have one of the best quarterbacks in the league with Nate Davis. He's thrown for 218 yards per game with 12 touchdowns and he's rushed for four more touchdowns. Eight of the touchdowns have gone to Xavier Amey.
"(Davis) is always mentioned as one of the best quarterbacks in the league and he has been there for several years. He's as advertised," Strohbeen said. "That offense down there, it's like a well-oiled machine. They always put up points. He will chuck it around and once they get in the red zone, he will try and punch it in."
After giving up 65 points in the first game, the Bandits held Omaha to only 32 points last week. Linebacker Zac Schleuger leads an experienced defensive front for the Bandits. He is averaging 8.5 tackles per game. Defensive lineman Ben Pister was the CIF defensive player of the week last week.
The Bandits are allowing 48.5 points per game and 262 yards per game - 150 through the air and 112 on the ground.
The Bandits have two sacks and one interception on the season and Strohbeen said the team is going to have to get to the quarterback at a good rate on Saturday.
"We just need to get a few stops and protect the football," Strohbeen said. "We need to put pressure on the quarter and have him make a mistake. He doesn't make a lot but we hope to get a couple out of him."