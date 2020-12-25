Alvin Kamara's 6 TDs tie NFL record Saints beat Minnesota Vikings

Sanders had four catches for 83 yards, while tight end Jared Cook caught three passes for 82 yards. New Orleans' 264 yards rushing were the most by a Vikings opponent in head coach Mike Zimmer's seven seasons.

New Orleans native Irv Smith Jr. caught a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter for the Vikings, the second pulling Minnesota to 31-27. But the Saints responded with two short touchdown runs by Kamara and one by reserve QB Taysom Hill in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Kirk Cousins passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings, who never led and trailed for good after Kamara's second TD in the first quarter.

In a game that saw both defenses struggle, Saints receiver Marquez Callaway made a play that any defensive back would appreciate when he prevented Eric Wilson from intercepting a pass Brees thrown right at the linebacker. Brees took advantage of the second chance, hitting Callaway for 11 yards on the next play and then finding Cook for a 19-yard gain to the Vikings 6. That set up Kamara's third TD run of the half to put New Orleans up 24-14.

INJURIES

Vikings: Minnesota did not report any injuries.