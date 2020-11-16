Andrew Van Ginkel, Dolphins in hunt for first division title since 2008

Miami held Los Angeles to a season-low 273 yards.

“We take pride in is being aggressive and getting to the quarterback,” linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel said. "When you have DBs back there that can cover, it makes it a lot easier to do that. That’s what this defense has taken its pride in, and it’s something that we’re going to continue to do.”

The Dolphins have a takeaway in 16 consecutive games, the longest streak in the NFL. And while their defense and special teams force mistakes, rookie Tua Tagovailoa continues to avoid them. He joined Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz as the only quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era to win their first three career starts while not throwing an interception.

Monday was the first anniversary of Tagovailoa's hip injury that ended his Alabama career.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

DeVante Parker was targeted seven times against the Chargers and had just two catches for 31 yards. Miami's top receiving threat has totaled 14 catches in the past five games.

STOCK UP

NFL punt return leader Jakeem Grant had his first receiving touchdown of the year and led the team with four catches for 43 yards.