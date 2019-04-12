SIOUX CITY – Five new pitchers have been added to the 2019 training camp roster for the Sioux City Explorers, American Association baseball’s winningest team over the last four seasons.
According to sixth-year manager Steve Montgomery, the latest additions bring to 18 his list of candidates for what will likely be no more than 12 jobs when the regular season gets under way with a May 16 home game against the Lincoln Saltdogs.
“We’re very excited about our pitching coming into camp (which starts May 4),’’ said Montgomery, whose team led the 12-team league in both pitching and hitting a year ago.
The preseason pitching hopefuls include at least seven potential starters, a list that is headlined by former major leaguers Taylor Jordan and Jason Garcia. With a surplus of bullpen depth, Montgomery may even have a look at starting duty for 2018 bullpen stalwarts Eric Karch and Patrick Schuster, another ex-big leaguer.
“We’re sitting at 18 pitchers and 10 position players (scheduled to report to camp),’’ said Montgomery, who can only have 28 players in camp under league rules. “That doesn’t mean we’re done looking and we still need a backup catcher. So, somebody good’s going to go home. That’s the nature of the business.’’
The latest signees are:
Matt Pobereyko: Strictly a reliever in his 127 professional outings over the last three seasons, Pobereyko is a native of Hammond, Ind., who has made 80 of those trips to the hill with affiliates of the Diamondbacks and Mets. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound power pitcher, his three-year tally shows a 2.75 ERA, 27 saves and 235 strikeouts in 170 innings. He came out of Kentucky Wesleyan, where he was 9-2 with a 1.84 ERA in his final year (2015), breaking school records for strikeouts in a season (104 in 73 innings) and a game.
Anthony Bender: Drafted by the Royals in 2016 out of Santa Rosa (Calif.) Junior College, the Petaluma, Calif., native is a 6-4, 205-pounder who was 13-9 with a 3.63 ERA in three years as a Royals farmhand. He reached Wilmington, Dela., last year and was 6-3 with a 3.57 ERA while making nine starts and 21 relief appearances. He’ll likely be a candidate for the Explorers’ bullpen.
Zach Jemiola: Drafted out of high school by the Rockies in 2012, the 25-year-old from Temecula, Calif., was a starter for 111 of his 119 appearances in six seasons in the Colorado farm system, advancing as high as Class AAA two seasons ago. A 6-3, 200-pounder, Jemiola sat out the 2018 season, but was signed by the Sugarland (Texas) Skeeters of the independent Atlantic League. Sugarland traded him to the Explorers in exchange for a player to be named later.
Jose Velez, Jr.: A 29-year-old lefthander, the 6-1, 205-pounder is a New York City native who played high school ball in South Fort Myers, Fla., and then struck out a remarkable 78 batters in 44 innings in his lone season at Alma College in Michigan. This will be the seventh season in professional baseball for Velez, who has worked almost exclusively in relief, piling up 259 strikeouts in 196.2 innings with a 2.97 ERA. He was 5-1 with a 1.67 ERA in 40 outings last year with New Jersey of the Can-Am League, fanning 68 in 54 innings.
Carlos Sierra: A native of Cuba with Spanish citizenship, the 24-year-old Sierra has spent the last three years in the Houston Astros’ organization, progressing as far as Class AA. A reliever for all but one of his 72 appearances in the Houston system, he has struck out 143 in 140.2 innings and posted a 3.77 ERA. He has surrendered just 98 hits in those 140.2 innings in affiliated baseball.