SIOUX CITY – The veteran outdueled the youngster in the championship match of the Jividen Cup match play at Whispering Creek Golf Club Sunday.
Ayron Corporon, a multiple winner of Sioux City ‘major’ tournaments and a longtime standout on the local golf scene, defeated Morningside College junior Jonny Douglas 1-up in Sunday’s title match.
The 39-year-old Corporon, who played at East High and Creighton University, is a three-time winner of the Tri-State Masters and also a past Men’s City champion.
He advanced to the finals with a 3 and 2 victory over Ray Sencenbaugh in one semifinal. Douglas topped J.D. Thacker 5 and 4 in the other semi.
Corporon entered the tournament as the No. 13 seed while Douglas obtained the No. 11 seed through qualifying last week.
Meanwhile, Jeff Donaldson captured the Leo Division (50-over) title with a 5 and 4 victory over Mark Albert.
It turned into a weekend full of surprises in this long-running event, named in honor of the late Mike and Leo Jividen. Mike Jividen, you may recall, is regarded as the best match play competitor this area has produced. He died in 1992 at the age of 45.
Corporon posted a 20-hole win over Brian Schultz of Le Mars, Iowa, in an exciting quarterfinal match late Saturday. Sencenbaugh, meanwhile, beat Tyson Banks 5 and 4 to set up a semifinal match.
Douglas, who hails from Newcastle Upon Tyne, England, clipped Mike Moody 1-up in a quarterfinal, while No. 15 seed Thacker got a 1-up win over Matt Young.
Corporon beat Colin Mitchell, the No. 4 seed and another past Men’s City champ, in the first round. Douglas opened with a 4 and 3 triumph over Jackson Thompson. Douglas is the individual leader after the two fall rounds in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and has helped Morningside take a commanding 34-stroke cushion into the spring.
Donaldson, owner of Sun Valley Golf Course in Sioux City, lived up to his No. 2 seeding. He won his first-round match 5 and 3 over Jim LeMoine, beat Scott Wieck 2 and 1 in a quarterfinal and Brent Weitzel 1-up in the Leo Division finale.
Sioux Cityan Albert scored the most noticeable win in the Leo Division, ousting defending champion Bill Mathers of Cushing, Iowa, 1-up in a quarterfinal. Albert downed Dan Belvin 3 and 2 in a Sunday semifinal.
It was cool on Sunday, but not as windy as it was on Saturday. Although conditions were certainly not ideal for fall golf, the action nonetheless went on without delay.
As usual, members of the Jividen family were on hand to present Corporon and Donaldson with their trophies following competition late Sunday evening.
The Jividen Cup is the final event of a season-long points race to determine the Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year in both the Open and Senior Divisions. Points will be tabulated and the players of the year announced this week.