Bailey's struggles has Vikings pondering kicking change

TAMPA, Fla. — Dan Bailey’s job with the Minnesota Vikings may be in jeopardy after the kicker’s poor performance in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 10th-year pro, who nearly cost the team a game the previous week, missed an extra point and three field goals that could have made a difference in Sunday’s 26-14 setback that hurt the Vikings in the crowded NFC playoff race.

Bailey missed an extra point to the left after Minnesota scored a touchdown in the first quarter. He missed all three field goals he attempted, from 36, 54, and 46 yards, to the right.

“I don’t know, he kicked good during the week this week,” Zimmer said. “So we’ll just have to make a decision and go with it. We can’t throw away 10 points and things like that. At this point in time you’re not really worried about feelings anymore.”

Bailey missed two extra points and a potential winning field goal before delivering a winning kick to beat Jacksonville in overtime the previous week. Before that game, Bailey was 10 of 12 on field goals and had made all 26 of his extra point attempts this season.

Zimmer said Bailey’s misses Sunday took a toll on a team that had won five of six to climb back into playoff contention after a 1-5 start.