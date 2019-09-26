SIOUX CITY – It’s sort of amusing, in a way, how disinterested one becomes in baseball once their team is eliminated from post-season consideration.
That, of course, hasn’t happened to me since the 2014 season since the Chicago Cubs have made the playoffs every year since then.
This season is a different story, though, and not only will the Cubs not be playing after Sunday, it’s quite possible they could head into the winter on a 12-game losing streak.
Let me tell you, that’s a surefire reason for me to no longer give a you-know-what about anything concerning baseball until next spring.
No offense to the Dodgers, Braves, Astros, Yankees and Twins, who have all had tremendous success. One of those teams, in my opinion, will be the World Series champion.
There will be two more wild card teams from the American League and, heck, even the Cardinals and Brewers (plus the Nationals), made it to the NL playoffs.
I suppose I may peak at an inning or two along the way or perhaps even watch an entire game. But for the most part, it doesn’t matter to me who wins.
As long as it’s not the dreaded St. Louis Cardinals.
Which leads me to this point. We as Cubs fans could come up with any number of reasons why our team was a complete failure this season. One of the most disappointing teams in baseball, in fact.
The easiest thing to do would be to blame the manager. But, as I’ve said many times before, I’m totally behind Joe Maddon. He was at the helm of the team that won the franchise’s first World Series in 108 years and in my opinion should be manager there for as long as he wants.
We can blame the front office (specifically president of baseball operations Theo Epstein) for a series of questionable if not bad moves that have handcuffed this team. I tend to believe that a lot of this is on Theo, who hasn’t made the kind of transactions a guy making the kind of money he is should be making.
Or, of course, the most logical thing to do would be to throw the players under the bus. To me, this is the main reason why this team was so inconsistent and completely fell apart when the season was on the line.
The Cubs simply weren’t as good as the Cardinals and Milwaukee. Period. That’s why St. Louis and Brewers fans are wearing October baseball gear and the Cubs are getting ready to head to warmer climes and the golf course.
Yes, there were injuries. But every team has injuries. Milwaukee lost one of its best – if not the best player baseball – in Christian Yelich and all it has done since then is win. Truly, under the circumstances, one of the most incredible late-season runs in history.
You have free articles remaining.
When your players don’t come through, it’s hard to blame the manager for the shortcomings. And, in a nutshell, the Cubs’ players didn’t produce.
How do you let your arch-rivals come into your park and sweep a four-game series when the season is on the line? How can you justify a closer who is supposed to be one of the best serving up gopher balls on consecutive pitches after his teammates have staged a tremendous rally to take a lead into the ninth inning?
Brutal. Simply inexcusable. Reminds me of how the Cubs used to look when they were losing and finishing last in the division at an alarming rate. I remember those days well.
Which brings me to my next point. Yes, we as fans are utterly disappointed that our team – especially a team with as much talent as the Cubs – didn’t make the playoffs. But that’s no reason for management to completely gut the roster and start over.
Sure, some things need to be changed. But let’s dismiss this talk about trading guys like Kris Bryant, Javier Baez or Anthony Rizzo. Those are three of the best in the game and need to finish their careers in a Cubs uniform.
First and foremost, the team needs to lock up free agent to be Nick Castellanos to a contract. Castellanos was nothing short of brilliant after coming to the Cubs from the lowly Tigers. He will command top dollar, but the Cubs can certainly afford it.
Secondly, they need to get another quality starter. Probably through free agency, although there are some expendable pieces on the roster.
If there is any blowing up done, it should be in the bullpen. Although the numbers were fairly decent, the Cubs relief pitching as a whole was putrid and cost the team many key games it needed to make the playoffs.
I’m as guilty as any die-hard Cubs fan in believing there is no way a team of this caliber should miss the playoffs. But after the initial anger faded away, I took a deep breath and moved on.
Remember, this is still a young team with a lot of very talented players on board. We as Cubs fans should realize we are in the midst of the greatest run in the franchise’s history and it’s not over yet.
True, the Cardinals and Brewers aren’t going anywhere and in fact, will probably be better next season. Mark my words, Cincinnati will be a much-improved team, too, so winning the Central Division and even earning a wild card will be even tougher.
But instead of dwelling on the negative and taking a sky is falling attitude, let’s sit back and trust that Theo, Jed Hoyer and the rest of the front office will emerge from their funk and make the moves necessary for a bounce-back season in 2020.
Wait till next year!