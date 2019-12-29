Bears edge Vikings 21-19 on Piñeiro FG with 10 seconds left

“I'm just happy I ended on a good note, and hopefully get ready to compete next year and win my job back,” Piñeiro said.

Minnesota missed a third 11-win season in six years under coach Mike Zimmer, but he was far more concerned about taking a healthy team to the playoffs.

“It was really hard,” Zimmer said of his decision to sideline the starters. “I actually didn't tell some of the guys until last night. I wanted them to prepare like they were getting ready to play.”

Ifeadi Odenigbo strip-sacked Trubisky in the fourth quarter to pick up the ball and set up Dan Bailey's fourth field goal for a brief lead for the Vikings, but a replay review negated what would have been Odenigbo's second fumble return for a touchdown in three games after it was ruled that his knee was down after the recovery.

“I like to win. Like I told everybody, any time that scoreboard's up there my name's attached to it,” Zimmer said. “But I just figured in the long run it's better if we just play these young guys.”

THE BOONE SHOW