Bears seek playmakers on offense, blockers, secondary help

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chicago Bears brought in competition for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky by trading for Nick Foles. They added a former All-Pro pass rusher to help Khalil Mack when they signed Robert Quinn.

But if they're going to bounce back from a disappointing season, they still have work to do. The next task for them is the draft.

The Bears need more playmakers to complement receiver Allen Robinson and boost an offense that ranked among the NFL's worst last season. They need better blocking to protect the quarterback and create holes for the running backs. And even on defense, an area where they've excelled in recent years, there are holes in the secondary.

Yes, it's a long list.

The Bears went 8-8 last season and missed the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years. That certainly wasn't what they envisioned after winning the NFC North at 12-4 in coach Matt Nagy's first season in 2018.

They come into the draft with no first-round pick for the second year in a row, having traded them to Oakland for Mack prior to the 2018 season. They have two second-rounders at 43 and 50 overall and seven picks total.

“It’s a strong draft. With us having two No. 2s that’s impactful for us," general manager Ryan Pace said.