SIOUX CITY – Ten games from the end of a 100-game schedule, the table is full of chips.
With seven of those 10 matching up two teams tied for second place in the American Association’s South Division and only two postseason berths at stake, this is the playoff before the playoffs.
So, when the Kansas City T-Bones erupted for a six-run second inning Saturday night at Lewis and Clark Park, it was like a punch below the waist for the Sioux City Explorers.
Jose Sermo’s fifth-inning grand slam brought the X’s back to within a run, but three late-inning runs all but negated that as Kansas City posted a 9-5 victory in the opener to a three-game series that finishes off the 50-game Sioux City home schedule.
The T-Bones improved to 52-39, still 1.5 games in back of division-leading Cleburne, while the Explorers dipped to 51-40 with the end to a five-game winning streak.
“You know, it’s one game,’’ said X’s Manager Steve Montgomery. “It’s a good team over there and we knew that coming in. I’m happy how we responded against one of the better lefties in the league.”
Veteran southpaw T.J. House, a former major leaguer acquired Friday from Milwaukee, drew his first start for the T-Bones and he turned it into a win despite giving up five runs and nine hits in six innings.
“My guys battled and win or lose this race for a playoff spot, this team has put forth the effort and the drive and the want that really is unmatched by almost any team I’ve ever had,’’ said Montgomery. “They have grinded their butts off and they believe they are going to win a playoff spot.
‘And you know what? I believe in these guys. I’ll go to war with them. The effort tonight was there. They just beat us. We’ve gotta come back and answer tomorrow (Game 2 of the series Sunday).’’
Spot starter Sam Held, a reliever celebrating his 25th birthday, had dodged a lot of trouble in his starting debut Monday, grabbing a win with five shutout innings in another clash with Kansas City.
Held wasn’t nearly so fortunate this time around, allowing the T-Bones to bat around in the second inning, when five singles and a walk produced six baserunners that all scored
Former major leaguer Chris Colabello and Shawn O’Malley sandwiched rollers through the left side of the infield around a four-pitch walk to Casey Gillaspie, loading the bases. Christian Correa followed with an RBI single and Danny Mars’ base hit plated a pair for a 3-0 lead.
One out later, leadoff man Dylan Tice went through 11 pitches and ripped a two-run triple to right-center field. And the lead became 6-0 on a sacrifice fly by Mason Davis.
The X’s got a run after Sermo lined a 0-2 pitch down the left-field line for a two-out double in the fourth inning. Jeremy Hazelbaker kept it alive on an infield single and Dexture McCall delivered an RBI double.
Sermo’s slam came on another two-out rally that saw Kyle Wren, Drew Stankiewicz and Nate Samson string together base hits to load the bases. Sermo worked the count to 2-2 and then lifted a fly ball that cleared the left-field wall to quickly turn it into a one-run contest.
With an overworked bullpen fueling their winning streak, the X’s had to call on Juan Aguilera and Ryan Flores, their two least successful relievers for the last several weeks. The T-Bones took advantage, too, getting some insurance with a two-run seventh helped along by a costly error on rookie first baseman Adam Sasser.
Sasser, whose defense has helped him stay in the lineup despite his struggles at the plate, failed to get in front of a sharp bouncer by Omar Carrizales, leading off the inning. That miscue was followed by a base hit by Tice and a sacrifice bunt by Ramsey Romano.
Aguilera issued an intentional walk to load the bases and Flores came on to surrender a two-run single by Colabello, whose sharp bouncer caromed under the glove of a charging Stankiewicz at second base.
The 8-5 lead grew to 9-5, too, when Flores gave up base hits to two of the first four batters in the eighth, the second of which was the fourth hit and third RBI of the game for Tice.
Kansas City relievers Hunter Smith and Carlos Diaz took care of the final three innings, retiring all but one of the final 10 Sioux City batters.