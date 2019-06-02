SIOUX CITY — Braden Meints made an impact on both offense and defense for the Sioux City Bandits on Saturday.
Meints, who mostly plays running back, played a few snaps at the linebacker position in a 49-27 Bandits win over the Wichita Force at Tyson Events Center.
With the win and Salina’s victory over Omaha on Saturday, the Bandits are two games out of first place with three games to play.
Meints -- a Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School and Simpson College grad -- scored three touchdowns. He had a receiving touchdown, a rushing touchdown and a fumble recovery in the endzone.
Meints had eight carries for 27 yards and his one catch turned into the fourth-quarter 22-yard touchdown.
“I don’t think I’ve had a game like this since high school, honestly,” Meints said. “Since then, I’ve been doing what my coaches have been asking me to do as much as I can. I may make a couple mistakes here and there, but I try to keep a positive outlook for the next play.”
The fumble recovery came in the final minute of the second quarter.
Wichita (2-8) had the ball on its own 3-yard-line and was facing a 2nd-and-12.
Meints and the Bandits defense forced quarterback Emmanuel Yeager into pressured situations all night, and this was no different.
Yeager found himself scrambling to the near-side part of the sidelines, but didn’t realize he was also in the Bandits’ end zone.
Meints came toward Yeager’s backside, and Yeager wasn’t securing the ball very well. The two-way Bandits player came around and stripped the ball from Yeager, and the red, white and blue game ball took two dribbles in the end zone.
Yeager and Meints were the only two of the 16 players on the field who knew the ball was loose. Meints saw the ball and was within arm’s reach.
Yeager, meanwhile, was on Meints’ back, trying to avoid his counterpart taking possession. After crawling for a couple of feet, however, Meints pounced on the ball and gave the Bandits a 35-14 lead.
“I saw the ball, and I went after it,” Meints said. “Who wants it more? That was a lot of fun right there. I just wanted to be the first one there.”
The Bandits (5-4) forced Yeager to throw two interceptions, which Sioux City’s offense converted both mistakes into touchdowns. Yeager was 7-for-18 for 74 yards.
The Bandits also recovered a fumble on a kickoff return, and quarterback Dillon Turner later turned that into six points with a 14-yard, first-quarter TD run.
A couple weeks ago, Bandits coach Erv Strohbeen and the defensive staff toyed with the idea of putting Meints at linebacker.
The defensive coaches saw Meints’ work ethic, knew how fast he could go as a running back, and thought it’d be useful to use him to blitz.
“We need guys like that on our team to be successful,” Strohbeen said. “You don’t find a harder worker on this team than him. He’s selfless and willing to do whatever it takes to win.”
The Force, meanwhile, started making Sioux City nervous by scoring back-to-back touchdowns in the third quarter.
Wichita used half of the quarter to go on an eight-play, 34-yard TD drive, then Turner fumbled the ball on the Bandits’ first play of the following drive.
The Force turned that play into a rushing touchdown two plays later to make Wichita’s deficit to eight. That made Strohbeen nervous.
Going into the game, Strohbeen claimed that his team had not played a full 60-minute game, and thought turnovers cost the Bandits a win last week.
“We had a little bit of a letdown in the third quarter,” Strohbeen said. “When they came out, we shot ourselves in the foot. Luckily, we were able to overcome that. That third quarter is not how we want to play, and we won’t be able to do that against really good teams. The guys made a couple bad mistakes, but they didn’t hang their heads.”
Turner was 8-for-12 for 81 yards, and he threw two touchdowns as well as an interception. He also had 53 rushing yards on nine attempts.
Frederick Bruno led the Bandits with 62 rushing yards on nine touches and had five receptions for 57 yards.
Sioux City’s home finale will be at 7:05 p.m. Saturday against the NTX Savages.