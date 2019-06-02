DAKOTA DUNES – Persistence finally paid off for Brian Evans Sunday at Two Rivers Golf Club.
The veteran Sioux City linkster was able to grind out a one-shot victory in the 82nd Interstate Amateur Championship for his first win in a Sioux City ‘major’ tournament.
Evans, a 46-year-old pharmacist, shot 3-over-par 74 in Sunday’s final round, putting that on top of a 71 he carved out in the first 18 holes Saturday. That gave Evans a total of 4-over 145, one shot in front of a pair of former champions and an Interstate newcomer.
“It’s been a long time but I finally won one of these and I’m very happy,” Evans said. “I didn’t have my ‘A’ game today but it was good enough to win.”
Sioux City East graduate Evans began playing the local majors when he was in his early 20s. Back then he was known for his length and he can still drive the ball a long way, but this weekend accuracy was more of a premium.
Two Rivers, which is in good condition, is a tree-lined course and because of all of the recent precipitation, the roughs are long and difficult to negotiate.
A case in point was the fact that the course yielded only one round of par or lower, an even-par 70 carded by Jeremy Brown on Sunday.
Kooima, a Northwestern College graduate from Sioux Falls, was playing in the final group with Evans, Louis Sitting Crow and Sam Prue. Evans and Prue were tied for the lead after the first 18 holes with 71, while Kooima, Sitting Crow and Luke Vermeer were a stroke back.
Kooima – playing in his first Interstate -- posted a pair of 37s for 74 and wound up sharing second place with defending champion Adam Fields and Nick Dreckman, a three-time winner.
“The course was very tough, the rough was long and thick and the greens were fast,” Evans said. “It was a good test.”
Evans seized control after a two-stroke swing on the par-4 14th hole. Evans curled in a 20-foot birdie putt, while Kooima managed a bogey despite taking his shoe off and blasting out of a greenside water hazard.
That began a stretch of three consecutive bogeys for Kooima, while Evans made par on the remaining four holes after his long birdie putt. Evans caught a break on the 16th when his second shot from the rough rolled over the green but not long enough to go out of bounds. He was able to chip on from there and save par.
Fields, also runner-up in the season-opening Tri-State Masters a couple of weeks ago, shot 73-73—146 while Le Mars, Iowa, resident Dreckman finished at 75-71—146.
Kooima bounced back from the three straight bogeys by making a long birdie putt on the par-3 17th. Both Kooima and Evans parred No. 18, which was stretched out to 602 yards for this tournament.
“I knew I had to par the last hole and see what Colton did,” Evans said. “I had a nasty lie on my drive and just laid up and hit my U-wedge on and two-putted. I’ve played in a lot of these tournaments and this was a good field with a lot of good young players. I’m very happy.”
Evans left the area for several years and entered the golfing business in Arizona, but returned to his hometown around a decade ago.
“Yesterday was difficult because we played as a twosome and had to wait on every shot, so you had to be very patient,” Evans said. “I played really well yesterday but today was not easy for me. I was hitting it all over the place, but scrambled enough to get it done.”
Brent Steen (75-75—150) won the first flight, Andy Hoven (82-86—168) the second and Glen Doyle (87-89—176) the third.
The entire staff at Two Rivers deserves a pat on the back. The regular parking lot is underwater due to flooding on the nearby Big Sioux River, so a makeshift lot was utilized and shuttle carts provided for players to get back and forth from the course.
“It took a lot of hard work from everybody this weekend to pull this off,” tournament director and Two Rivers head pro Rodd Slater said. “Not only was the course in great shape, but also kudos go out to those who drove shuttle carts.”
Two Rivers will host the Siouxland Senior Open for players 50 and above on Friday. It is a busy month for Siouxland Player of the Year points events, but the next major on the calendar is the River-Cade Amateur July 13-14 at Green Valley.