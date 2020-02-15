Bryant casts shadow as NBA's best meet in All-Star Game

"The whole thing of paying respect to Kobe is awesome, so I think it's going to be fun," said Toronto's Kyle Lowry, making his sixth straight All-Star appearance. "I'm hoping it's really, really intense. Hopefully, we'll give the fans one of the best All-Star Games ever."

PAYING TRIBUTE

The support for Bryant and his daughter is uniform.

Team Giannis will wear No. 24 on its jerseys and Team LeBron No. 2 for Gianna, a promising player who wore that number.

All participants in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday and 3-point, slam dunk and skills competition on Saturday wore patches showing the numbers 24 and 2 and nine stars to commemorate the victims of the helicopter crash. The patches worn Sunday will only have the nine stars since players will be wearing the numbers 24 and 2.

"He was the Michael Jordan of our generation," Antetokounmpo said. "He was one of those guys that gave back to the game so much, gave back to the players. A lot of people when they're so great, they don't do that. There was a quote that said that talent is worthless if you're not willing to share it, right? And he was one of those guys that was sharing his talent with us. He's going to be definitely missed."

THE MATCHUP