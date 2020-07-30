Casey Skyberg gets early lead, wins IMCA Modifieds feature at Raceway Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- Casey Skyberg had a dominant race during the feature of the Bonine Garage Doors IMCA Modifieds on Sunday at the New Raceway Park.

Jim Mathieson jumped out to the early lead of the Modifieds race but on lap two, Skyberg passed him to move into the top spot. After a caution on lap seven, Casey Mills challenged Skyberg but Skyberg held him off and built a bit of a lead. Mills mounted another charge on lap 13 but Skyberg held him off again and built a decent lead before picking up the feature victory.

The first class to hit the track was the Professional Concrete IMCA Northern Sportmods. Luke Jackson jumped out to the early race lead. On lap five, Jackson and Keith Sanders, who was in second place, made contact, causing Jackson to spin. That allowed Brody Spreng to move into the lead. He held off all challengers as Rusty Montagne finished as the runner-up.

The xecond feature to run was the Coney’s Used Cars IMCA Hobby Stocks. Steven Pierce jumped out to the early lead. On lap three, Craig Clift grabbed the lead. He held off challenges from David Miller and then Andy Hoffman to pick up the feature win as Hoffman finished in second.