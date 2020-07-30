Casey Skyberg gets early lead, wins IMCA Modifieds feature at Raceway Park

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- Casey Skyberg had a dominant race during the feature of the Bonine Garage Doors IMCA Modifieds on Sunday at the New Raceway Park.
Jim Mathieson jumped out to the early lead of the Modifieds race but on lap two, Skyberg passed him to move into the top spot. After a caution on lap seven, Casey Mills challenged Skyberg but Skyberg held him off and built a bit of a lead. Mills mounted another charge on lap 13 but Skyberg held him off again and built a decent lead before picking up the feature victory.
The first class to hit the track was the Professional Concrete IMCA Northern Sportmods. Luke Jackson jumped out to the early race lead. On lap five, Jackson and Keith Sanders, who was in second place, made contact, causing Jackson to spin. That allowed Brody Spreng to move into the lead. He held off all challengers as Rusty Montagne finished as the runner-up.
The xecond feature to run was the Coney’s Used Cars IMCA Hobby Stocks. Steven Pierce jumped out to the early lead. On lap three, Craig Clift grabbed the lead. He held off challenges from David Miller and then Andy Hoffman to pick up the feature win as Hoffman finished in second.
The third class on the track was the M&T Motorsports IMCA Sport Compacts. Doug Vermilyea jumped out to the early race lead. After a restart, Anthony Clark took over the top spot on lap five. Clark went unchallenged en route to the feature win but would fail tech inspection after the race, giving the feature win to Danny VanderVeen, followed by Ramsey Meyer.
The fourth class on the track was the J&J Fittings IMCA Stock Cars. Aaron Cain jumped out to the early race lead. A bobble on lap 10 allowed Travis Barker to move into the top spot. He was initially challenged by Greg Taylor. After holding him off, Jason Ward closed and got to Barker's bumper, but by that time, Barker was getting the checkered flag for the win.
The New Raceway Park will host races again this upcoming Sunday. Hot laps start at 6 p.m. with racing to follow.
