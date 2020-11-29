Chad Beebe makes amends for fumble with game-winning touchdown for Vikings

Cousins then responded with the kind of late-game go-ahead drive that’s been missing more than the Vikings would want during his three seasons.

“I’ve always felt we have a really good locker room with quality character guys who are just going to keep playing and not get down or give up or point fingers," Cousins said, "and a day like today, you get to see that character shine through.”

Bridgewater nearly matched Cousins' heroics against the team that drafted him in the first round in 2014. He connected with Curtis Samuel for 35 yards to near midfield with 28 seconds remaining, but a Vikings team with two one-point losses this year held on this time.

“Instead of pointing fingers, I’d rather just point the thumb back at me and just say, ‘Hey, that’s not good enough, and it falls back on me,'” Rhule said. “That’s not just coach-speak. I’m disappointed in myself and my staff tonight.”

ROOKIE RECORD

There were 38 combined points scored in a dizzying second half that started with Chinn's remarkable sequence. Chinn, a second-round draft pick out of Southern Illinois who has thrived at a hybrid safety/linebacker position, became the third player in NFL history with multiple fumble returns for touchdowns in the same game.