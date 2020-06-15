Chance MLB won't play increases in money fight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball might not play at all this year after a breakdown in talks between teams and the players' association on how to split up money in a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Two days after union head Tony Clark declared additional negotiations futile, the commissioner’s office notified the players’ association on Monday that it will not proceed with a schedule unless the threat of legal action by the union is resolved.

These were just the latest in escalating volleys by sides already thinking about bargaining to replace the labor contract that expires on Dec. 1, 2021.

“It’s just a disaster for our game, absolutely no question about it,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said during an appearance on ESPN that included the heads of the other major U.S. professional leagues. “It shouldn’t be happening, and it’s important that we find a way to get past it and get the game back on the field for the benefit of our fans.”

Clark had issued a statement Saturday that told MLB: “It’s time to get back to work. Tell us when and where.” The union then said it would file a grievance seeking additional economic documents and money damages that could total $1 billion or more.