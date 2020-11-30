Chicago Bears' defensive struggles sounds alarm for coaches

The Bears had been ranked in the top 10 defensively most of the season, but playing without end Akiem Hicks and lineman Roy Robertson-Harris made it difficult to stop simple Packers runs up the middle. The Packers’ 182 rushing yards were the most allowed by the Bears since Dec. 24, 2016, when Washington ran for 208.

“It starts with first and second down (Sunday),” Bears linebacker Khalil Mack said. “They did a lot of things on first and second down, running the ball was one of them. That’s not acceptable for us.

“We gave up way too much first and second downs, let them run the ball at will.”

Hicks has a hamstring injury and is day to day. His status for the Lions game is uncertain.

They’re already without Robertson-Harris (shoulder) for the rest of the year due and have been without starting nose tackle Eddie Goldman after he opted out due to COVID-19.

The Bears trail Arizona for the last playoff spot by one game and will know more about a quarterback starter for Detroit later in the week. If they don’t snap out of this tailspin, it might go beyond missing the playoffs: It’s always possible it could mean coaches’ jobs.