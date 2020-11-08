Chicago Bears' offense struggles yet again in 24-17 loss to Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Chicago Bears can score really well in the fourth quarter.

Dominate even.

Scoring earlier than the final 15 minutes remains a big problem, and the Bears' anemic offense provided no help Sunday as they were held scoreless through three quarters in a 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Nick Foles threw for 335 yards and two touchdowns as Chicago (5-4) outgained Tennessee 375-228. The Bears also held the ball for nearly 34 minutes and scored 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Not that it mattered as the Bears turned it over on downs on their first possession, followed that with six straight punts wrapped around halftime before a fumble returned 63 yards by Titans cornerback Desmond King for a touchdown late in the third quarter.

Foles, who just made his sixth straight start for Chicago after replacing Mitchell Trubisky, said they have to keep working.

“I don’t know what y’all expect me to say, but other than I believe that we have to keep working at it and keep grinding and keep figuring out what we want to do and how we want to do it, and that’s the only way to be because, quite frankly, we’re the ones in it," Foles said.